India vs. Brazil: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Brazil plays its third and final friendly of the international break when visiting India in a first-ever meeting between the nations.

The Seleção have partaken in successive friendlies with Australia over the past two weeks, following a disappointing 1–1 draw with a morale-boosting 4–2 victory as Carlo Ancelotti and his new-look roster seek to shake off the post-World Cup blues.

While the Italian has named an experimental roster brimming with burgeoning talents, familiar faces were on the scoresheet in Tuesday’s triumph. Raphinha, Bruno Guimarães and Vinícius Júnior were among the goals in Queensland.

Saturday’s clash promises to be a truly momentous occasion for Indian soccer and the Blue Tigers have warmed up with a 1–1 draw against Panama. After their battle with Brazil, they will take on two-time world champion Uruguay next Tuesday.

India vs. Brazil Score Prediction

Brazil Hits India for Five

Brazil is strong favorite for a big win this weekend. | Richard Haines/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images.

“We have respect for the quality of the Indian team,” Ancelotti affirmed prematch, but the weekend’s hosts know an unlikely miracle is required for them to avoid defeat when Brazil comes to town.

Khalid Jamil’s side are currently perched 138th in FIFA’s world rankings—133 places below Brazil—and are simply no match for the five-time world champion, even with the stakes incredibly low.

The Seleção should hammer home their superiority in style as their attacking players enjoy the freedom of Salt Lake Stadium, with the likes of Vini Jr., Estêvão and Endrick primed to find the back of the net against a subpar defense.

India will be incredibly lucky to even get on the scoresheet in this one.

India’s worrying form : The Blue Tigers not only enter this fixture as the far inferior side, they arrive in really poor form. They have collected just three wins across all competitions since the beginning of 2024, with those triumphs coming over Hong Kong, Tajikistan and the Maldives.

: The Blue Tigers not only enter this fixture as the far inferior side, they arrive in really poor form. They have collected just three wins across all competitions since the beginning of 2024, with those triumphs coming over Hong Kong, Tajikistan and the Maldives. Brazil class: Ancelotti’s arsenal of attacking weapons means India’s defense will be pushed to its absolute limit. Even without the in-form Raphinha, who has left the squad due to injury, Brazil boasts a ludicrous amount of firepower capable of running up the score in Kolkata.

Prediction: India 0–5 Brazil

India Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil

India could name the same XI that faced Panama. | FotMob

There are no household names in the India roster, but 32-year-old striker Ryan Williams is someone Brazil might need to keep a close eye on after two goals in his first three international appearances.

Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be put to the test in goal for the Blue Tigers as he makes his 90th appearance, while uncapped 21-year-old goalkeeper Som Kumar is the only current squad member playing outside of India—he represents Slovenian outfit ND Slovan.

Young Bengaluru defender Ricky Meetei Haobam could have the joy of making his senior international debut against Brazil.

India predicted lineup vs. Brazil (4-4-2): Sandhu; A. Singh, Varghese, Ali, Mishra; V. Singh, Apuia, Shabong, Kuruniyan; Williams, M. Singh.

Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. India

Ancelotti will call on fresh legs against India. | FotMob.

Raphinha has returned to Barcelona with a hamstring strain picked up in the second clash with Australia, meaning Endrick should return to lead the line.

Estêvão is another who could be restored to the attack in place of Rayan on the right wing, while Corinthians youngster Breno Bidon could make his first international start in the No. 10 position.

Hugo Souza might start between the posts, while Matheuzinho, Marquinhos, Vitor Reis and Douglas Santos could all come back into the defense having started the first clash with Australia.

Bruno Guimarães should be rested in midfield having started both friendlies thus far.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. India (4-2-3-1): Souza; Matheuzinho, Marquinhos, Reis, D. Santos; Luiz, A. Santos; Estêvão, Bidon, Vini Jr.; Endrick.

What Time Does India vs. Brazil Kick Off?

Location: Bidhannagar, India

Bidhannagar, India Stadium: Salt Lake Stadium

Salt Lake Stadium Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday, Oct. 3 Kickoff Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST

10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST Referee: Ilgiz Tantashev (UZB)

How to Watch India vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) India Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4, JioTV United Kingdom Not televised United States Not televised