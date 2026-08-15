Inter Miami Boss Issues Public Plea As Lionel Messi Returns After Father’s Death

Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos reiterated the need for “silence, tranquility and peace” as Lionel Messi deals with the recent death of his father, Jorge.

It was announced on Aug. 8 that Jorge Messi, who dedicated his life to managing his son’s legendary career, passed away at age 68. The soccer world came together to mourn the former steel factory worker, who Messi heralded as a “dad, friend and mentor” in an emotional goodbye on social media.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner contemplated retirement in his open letter, wondering if he’ll keep playing for “much longer” now that his dad is no longer by his side. Yet Messi returned to action for Inter Miami just four days after Jorge’s passing, and he has nothing but the full support of the club as he manages such a hard loss.

“I think everything needs to unfold gradually; there is deep pain involved, and this isn’t something that changes overnight,” Hoyos said on Friday.

“So, I believe silence is the best approach, silence, tranquility and peace, allowing him to find his own moments. We need to stand by him, sharing in that silence. To me, silence is important; that helps one eventually find a way forward. He is truly a wonderful person, and he has a wonderful family.”

How Hoyos Plans to Manage Messi’s Return

Guillermo Hoyos has nothing but respect for Lionel Messi. | Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Messi featured off the bench in Inter Miami’s 3–2 defeat to Club León, hoping to help his side qualify for the Leagues Cup knockout stage. There were no heroics on Wednesday night, though, and the Herons bowed out of the competition in Phase One.

The reigning MLS Cup champions now must turn their attention back to domestic action. Inter Miami take on Nashville SC on Saturday before matching up with Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Question marks remain over Messi’s involvement in the upcoming matches, but Hoyos made sure the attention stayed on respecting his player’s privacy when asked about the Argentine’s expected involvement.

“There are things that are deeply private. Just as each of you has your own private matters,” Hoyos said. “If I were to come along and ask you a series of questions, you might say, ‘This is private.’

“That’s why I mention silence; it’s something many people don’t value. They love to talk and offer opinions. But for me personally, it’s about truly respecting those boundaries. He is simply someone facing challenges, which is only natural, and we respect that deeply.”

Hoyos also reiterated Messi’s commitment to Inter Miami even during such a difficult time: “There are no words. I can’t find a label for his worth as a person. We aren’t talking about his value as a player, but his worth as a wonderful human being with a huge heart. Sometimes, words just aren’t enough.”

Ángel Di María Sends His Public Support to Messi

Ángel Di María (left) and Lionel Messi represented Argentina side by side for years. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Over the last week, players, teams and fans across the globe have thrown their support behind Messi. The forward’s boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys led the charge, and millions soon followed, including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and now Ángel Di María.

The 2022 World Cup winner, who was Messi’s longtime teammate on the Argentina national team, spoke about the heartbreaking situation following the first leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup round of 16 between Rosario Central and Corinthians.

“I sent [Messi] messages these past few days, but he didn’t reply, and that’s perfectly normal,” Di María revealed, via MARCA. “We wanted to be there for him and support him, but I understand and deeply respect that this is a very private family moment, in which one needs to retreat inward and process things calmly.

“I want him to know publicly that we support him with all our hearts during this very difficult time. Life unfortunately deals these blows, and I only wish that he and his family have the strength to move forward.”