Inter Miami Interested in Signing Lionel Messi Argentina Teammate—Report
Reigning MLS champions Inter Miami are fully focused on acquiring reinforcements for the upcoming season and they’ve reportedly set their eyes on another member of the Argentina national team: Giovani Lo Celso.
Spanish outlet El Correo de Andalucia report that Real Betis wouldn’t be opposed to letting Lo Celso leave if a suitable offer arrives during the January transfer window. Argentina national team insider Gastón Edul reports that Miami’s interest in Lo Celso is real and that negotiations could begin soon.
“Inter Miami want Gio Lo Celso and are willing to make a formal offer for him,” Edul said. “What is confirmed is that Inter Miami want him, they’ve already made an informal offer and if Lo Celso says yes, then [Miami] will make an offer to Real Betis.”
According to Mundo Deportivo, Lo Celso wouldn’t be opposed to making the move to Miami. The 29-year-old midfielder’s 2025 injury woes have diminished his role at Betis and he enters 2026 having played in just four of the team’s last eight games, failing to register a single start since November.
How Much Would Inter Miami Have to Pay for Lo Celso
Multiple reports suggest that Real Betis would be willing to accept an offer of around €5 million ($5.8 million) for Lo Celso, the same amount the Seville-based club paid Tottenham Hotspur for the player in the summer of 2024.
The modest sum could further incentivize Miami to pull the trigger on the transfer, especially given the potential departure of Tadeo Allende. The Argentine scored 20 goals a season ago, including eight in Miami’s MLS Cup title run, the second best output for the Herons in 2025 behind Messi. But the attacker is on his way back to Celta Vigo following the conclusion of his season-long loan.
Celta haven’t closed the door on Allende leaving once again, but AS report the club won’t let him leave for anything less than €6 million ($7 million), with Celta valuing the player closer to the €10 million ($11.7 million) mark. Other clubs, such as Argentine powerhouse River Plate, are also interested in Allende.
Miami could instead pivot to Lo Celso, a player who would offer versatility in midfield—he’s capable of occupying an advanced position like Allende or a deeper role like what Miami lost with Sergio Busquets retiring.
There’s still nothing concrete regarding the Herons and Lo Celso, but after signing Sergio Reguilón, it’s clear the MLS champions aren’t close to finished with their offseason transfer business.