Inter Miami vs. Atletico de San Luis: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Inter Miami welcome Atlético de San Luis to Nu Stadium on Wednesday evening to kick off their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign.

The one-time winners of this competition were beaten finalists last year, and the ugly postmatch scenes could have a great bearing on their hopes of getting their hands back on the trophy this time around.

The Herons aren’t shy of stars despite the retirements of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro their latest recruit. The Brazilian scored an own goal in Miami’s final MLS outing before the Leagues Cup, and their 2–2 draw with the Columbus Crew has left them second in the Eastern Conference.

Atlético de San Luis of Liga MX don’t exactly have a glittering record in this competition, failing to make it out of their group in the 2023 and 2024 editions before narrowly avoiding progression into the knockout stages last year.

They’ve started the 2026 Clausara without a win in three, sitting down in 15th with just a point to their name.

Inter Miami vs. San Luis Score Prediction

Messi Inspires Matchday 1 Win

Lionel Messi is yet to start a game on his return to Miami. | Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Nu Stadium plays host to its first Leagues Cup outing on Wednesday, and Miami have finally settled into their new home after enduring a five-game winless run before beating the Portland Timbers in May.

Manager Guillermo Hoyos has got the Herons in-sync, and the return of Lionel Messi will only embolden their hopes of becoming the first-ever two-time Leagues Cup champions.

Their strength was laid bare during the first half of the MLS campaign, and they’re out to redeem themselves on this stage after last year’s battering in the final to the Seattle Sounders.

Miami’s unbeaten run: The hosts enter their Leagues Cup opener unbeaten in seven games across all competitions, winning six.

The hosts enter their Leagues Cup opener unbeaten in seven games across all competitions, winning six. The Messi factor: Luis Suárez’s stellar form suggests he’ll be a big miss, but Miami have Messi to count upon again. He returned to action against the Columbus Crew last time out, and is borderline inevitable whenever he takes to the field for the Herons. His genius was laid bare at the World Cup, where he was robbed of the Golden Ball, and he’s scored 12 times in 11 career Leagues Cup outings.

Luis Suárez’s stellar form suggests he’ll be a big miss, but Miami have Messi to count upon again. He returned to action against the Columbus Crew last time out, and is borderline inevitable whenever he takes to the field for the Herons. His genius was laid bare at the World Cup, where he was robbed of the Golden Ball, and he’s scored 12 times in 11 career Leagues Cup outings. Record vs. Liga MX opponents: Miami have won six of their seven matches against Mexican teams in the Leagues Cup. Their only defeat came against Tigres in 2024.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 San Luis

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. San Luis

Messi makes his first start since the World Cup. | FotMob

Inter Miami are rueing the absence of Luis Suárez through suspension. The veteran Uruguayan striker is in red-hot form, but received a six-match Leagues Cup ban for spitting at a Seattle Sounders staff member after last year’s final.

“Luis is irreplaceable,” Hoyos told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Well, the Herons do have Messi to lean on again after the Argentine made his first post-World Cup appearance off the bench against the Columbus Crew.

On the injury front, Miami are without Sergio Reguilón due to a hamstring issue, while Germán Berterame, Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón and Tadeo Allende are poised to return at some point this month.

Mateo Silvetti has deputised for Berterame, who suffered a nasty head injury against CF Montréal, in attack, and will likely partner Messi here.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. San Luis (4-4-2): St. Clair; Mura, Caicedo, Micael, Allen; Bright, Casemiro, De Paul, Pintér; Messi, Silvetti.

San Luis Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami

The visitors have a poor record in this competition. | FotMob

San Luis had no Mexican national team players at the World Cup, and Diego Mejía’s roster was able to enjoy a summer break before the start of the Liga MX Apertura.

Rafa Llorente has scored twice in his previous three outings heading into Matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup, and he could start on the left side of San Luis’ attack in Miami. Leonardo Flores and David Rodríguez, who scored in the 2–2 draw with Tigres, are likely to complete the visitors’ frontline.

Like Miami, San Luis have a few injury concerns. Benjamín Galdames, Juanpe and Jesús Medina are all doubts with knee issues, while João Pedro is out for the long haul with significant ligament damage.

San Luis predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-4-3): Sánchez; Bambu, García, Águila; Torres, Salles-Lamonge, Macías, Esteves; Rodríguez, Flores, Llorente.

What Time Does Inter Miami vs. San Luis Kick Off?

Location : Miami, United States

: Miami, United States Stadium : Nu Stadium

: Nu Stadium Date : Wednesday, Aug. 5

: Wednesday, Aug. 5 Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. San Luis on TV, Live Stream

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