Inter Miami XI vs. D.C. United: Berterame Seeks First Goal—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Fresh off their first win of the 2026 MLS regular season, Inter Miami are looking to spark a winning streak on Saturday as they take on D.C. United in front of what is expected to be a crowd of over 70,000 in Baltimore.

The defending MLS Cup champions hit their stride last week with a 4–2 comeback win over Florida rivals Orlando City after falling behind 2–0 in the opening 45 minutes. The victory brought the Herons to three points in two matches following a 3–0 defeat to LAFC on the opening weekend.

After a visit to President Donald Trump and the White House on Thursday, Miami are heavy favorites heading into Saturday’s matchup. The spotlight will be on the attack, especially marquee signing Germán Berterame, who has yet to hit the back of the net for the Herons.

Berterame Seeking a Bounce

Germán Berterame has struggled to generate scoring chances for Inter Miami. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Inter Miami were not shy about restocking their attacking assets for 2026, and the addition of Berterame from Liga MX giants CF Monterrey headlined those moves. Yet, he has struggled to find himself in high-percentage scoring areas through the first two games and has just one shot on target through 180 minutes so far.

While he has struggled individually, Miami have found form through Lionel Messi, MLS Cup playoffs hero Tadeo Allende and Argentine youngster, Mateo Silvetti, who scored the team’s first goal of the season to spark the comeback against Orlando City.

This week could also be the first time Miami enter the match at full health, with fullback Sergio Reguilón having returned to training and David Ayala back with the squad.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Sergio Reguilón, David Ayala.

Sergio Reguilón, David Ayala. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. D.C. United (4-2-3-1)

A glimpse at how Inter Miami could line up this weekend. | FotMob

GK: Dayne St. Clair—The Canada international had a rocky start to the season, but his second half against Orlando and stops against Marco Pašalić and Martín Ojeda might have been the moments he needed to find his form.

RB: Ian Fray—The Jamaica international has been challenged by Facundo Mura when it comes to the right back role, but still seems to have the faith of Javier Mascherano early in the season.

CB: Maxi Falcón—As the defining figure and experienced head of Miami’s backline, Falcón will likely be responsible for pushing any loose balls away from D.C. striker Tai Baribo, who thrives off finishing half-chances from inside the box.

CB: Micael—The Brazilian defender had some missteps against LAFC and Orlando, but has started to adjust his game to fit St. Clair’s mobile goalkeeping style. There’s still work to do, but progress to be sure.

LB: Noah Allen—At just 21 years old and with over 70 MLS games under his belt, Allen’s level to start the season has been a glaring weak point. The Greece youth international will have to step up if he hopes for regular playing time once Reguilón is up to speed.

DM: Rodrigo De Paul—The Argentine has undergone a massive shift in responsibility this season, maintaining a spot as a defensive midfielder, rather than being tasked to play out wide to fill gaps.

DM: Yannick Bright—The Herons awarded Bright with a new contract in October, and the 24-year-old has more than proven his worth already, showing himself to be an aggressive ball-progressing midfielder that complements De Paul exquisitely.

RW: Tadeo Allende—Making his first start of the season against Orlando, Allende showed his ability to burst past defenders and set up chances. He got an assist last week and fans should expect plenty more from him. He won’t be left on the bench very often.

AM: Lionel Messi—The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had a brace in the second game of the season and produced several game-changing moments as only he can do. Even at 38 years old, Messi is still controlling the biggest games and has quickly re-adapted to a more traditional playmaking role behind Berterame.

LW: Mateo Silvetti—Enjoy Silvetti in MLS and with Inter Miami while you can. With three goals and three assists in 589 minutes across the regular season and playoffs, he's showing to be an incredibly impactful talent at a young age.

ST: Germán Berterame—The Mexico international joined Inter Miami to score goals and in part, to decrease the team’s reliance on Messi. There’s still plenty of faith for Berterame to get to that point, but a chance against a leaky D.C. United defense could be his opportunity to spark some form.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP