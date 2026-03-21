Inter Miami XI vs. New York City FC: Looking to Bounce Back—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Inter Miami stated in the moments after winning the 2025 MLS Cup that the Concacaf Champions Cup was their primary goal for 2026. Now, they’ve fallen short after crashing out in the round of 16 against Nashville SC, forcing them to re-prioritize MLS play.

The defending MLS Cup champions come off a 1–1 draw against Nashville in midweek, which saw Lionel Messi score the 900th goal of his illustrious career. Last weekend, a heavily-rotated Herons side picked up a single point in a scoreless match against Charlotte FC.

Heading to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC, the Herons look to find their scoring touch once again.

Miami’s Motivation in MLS Takes Spotlight

Mateo Silvetti has become a consistent starter for Inter Miami in 2026. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

After falling short in the hunt for continental glory, Inter Miami no longer have the chance to secure the one major trophy the club has yet to win since adding Messi in the summer of 2023. Instead, questions zone in on the motivation of the group as they chase a second Supporters’ Shield title in three years, having won with a record-setting points total (74) in 2024. Outside of MLS play, only the Leagues Cup—which Miami won in 2023—remains within reach this season.

While many players, including starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and top striker option Germán Berterame, were not around for those wins, the motivation may drop among others.

Starting with NYCFC on Sunday, it falls on manager Javier Mascherano, as well as Messi and the team’s senior leadership, to ensure that the team’s drive is rekindled in MLS play in order to avoid further disappointment in 2026. Part of that key step will be sorting out communication on the backline, after an avoidable error led to their Concacaf elimination, as well as getting Berterame into goalscoring form, given the Designated Player’s seven-game goal drought across all competitions.

“All the disappointment from being knocked out has to fuel us—give us the energy to go out there, play the game the way we’re supposed to,” Mascherano said Saturday.

With the first international break of the season approaching soon, getting a win this weekend is critical to setting the tone for the next few weeks and second month of the regular season.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Sergio Reguilón, Maxi Falcón

Sergio Reguilón, Maxi Falcón 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New York City FC (4-2-3-1)

A glimpse at how Inter Miami could line up this weekend. | | FotMob

GK: Dayne St. Clair—The Canada international called for a foul against Nashville after colliding with his own defenders midweek. After Sunday, he heads to Toronto to face Tunisia and Iceland in international friendlies.

RB: Facundo Mura—With the smaller field at Yankee Stadium, expect Mura to maintain his position over the more pace-oriented Ian Fray at right back.

CB: Gonzalo Luján—With regular center back Maxi Falcón unavailable, Luján comes in as the next man up, having logged 93 minutes across three matches in MLS this season.

CB: Micael—The Brazilian defender will be asked to lead the central defensive pairing with Falcón out of the squad.

LB: Noah Allen—After shifting to center back in Miami’s heavily-rotated effort against Charlotte FC, expect the Greek youth international to return to his natural left back position against NYCFC this weekend.

DM: Rodrigo De Paul—The Argentine did not train with the Herons on Saturday, according to reporters, but is expected to once again be relied upon in defensive midfield against the Pigeons.

DM: Yannick Bright—Outside of Messi, Bright has been the best player for Inter Miami this season, with his ball progression and calmness shining beyond his defensive midfield partner, Rodrigo De Paul, among others.

RW: Tadeo Allende—After thriving with space to run in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs, Allende has struggled to link up with a pure central striker like Berterame, but will hope to do so even on NYCFC’s smaller pitch.

AM: Lionel Messi—The 2022 World Cup winner was supposed to be preparing for Finalissima against Spain in the upcoming international break, but will now join Argentina for a friendly against FIFA’s 115th-ranked team, Mauritania, after Sunday’s match.

LW: Mateo Silvetti—At just 20 years old, Mateo Silvetti has carved himself out a consistent starting role with Inter Miami and will look to build on his one goal and one assist in MLS play so far.

ST: Germán Berterame—New signings often take a little bit of time to settle in, but Germán Berterame has now gone 467 minutes across all competitions without a goal. After Luis Suárez started last week, would an eighth game to his goal drought force first-choice roster changes for Mascherano?

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