The Internet Is Racing to Crack a Hidden Code That Reveals 2026 Ballon d’Or Winner

Those who cannot wait to learn the winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or award could reportedly crack a code to find out the victor before anyone else.

After months of humble comments from Harry Kane and shameless campaigning from Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé, France Football will crown soccer’s best men’s player at the London Palladium Theatre on Monday.

Unlike in years past, the competition for the most prestigious individual prize in the sport is wide open. The three aforementioned favorites all have arguments going both in their favor and against them, making the battle for the 2026 Ballon d’Or one of the most exciting and unpredictable in recent memory.

Adding to some of the fun is the race to solve a new puzzle. L’Équipe journalist Loïc Tanzi revealed a recent advertisement for the ceremony has hidden numbers that reveal the winner.

Regardez bien les chiffres. Il y a un code à déchiffrer pour connaître le vainqueur. Niveau très difficile mais pas injouable. https://t.co/MiPyDIO3Ew pic.twitter.com/81rGExogaH — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) October 25, 2026

“Look closely at the numbers,” he wrote on X. “There is a code to decipher to find out the winner. Very difficult level but not unplayable.”

Indeed, there are numbers encircling the Ballon d’Or award in the background of the image. What the numbers mean or translate to without a cipher is anyone’s guess, but social media is surely having fun trying to put the pieces together to learn Monday’s victor.

Social Media Reacts to New Ballon d’Or Puzzle

The 2026 Ballon d’Or is shaping up to be an unpredictable race. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

The replies to Tanzi’s post show the range of social media. There’s people running with carefully crafted theories, some trying to crack the code with logic and others using the exercise to poke fun at Ballon d’Or nominees and different stars in the sport.

One user turned to AI to solve the riddle, which claims Kane will win the prize in London. The England international had a career-best season, scoring 73 goals for club and country. He helped Bayern Munich top the Bundesliga and led England to a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup.

There’s also the fact that the graphic resembles the Bundesliga trophy.

@AMenghat on X

Another user complied evidence that points to Mbappé taking home the Ballon d’Or.

@7Kyks93 on X

The Frenchman ended the campaign as the top scorer in La Liga, the Champions League and the World Cup. Mbappé went trophyless, though, which left him vulnerable to jabs like the following: “There are two 0s like the number of blank years Mbappé's had at Real, I think, so Mbappé’s gonna steal this Ballon d’Or.”

One of the main reasons Mbappé didn’t win La Liga or the World Cup? Lamine Yamal.

@IyedGamerr on X

Yamal starred for Barcelona en route to the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup, before he helped Spain claim world glory in North America last summer. Should his name be called out on Monday, he will become the youngest-ever Ballon d’Or winner.

@RB71360 on X

Aside from the three obvious favorites to win the award, onlookers couldn’t help but throw some other names into the mix. One user saw the number two and believed it means Ousmane Dembélé will go back-to-back. The Frenchman won the Ballon d’Or last year and then helped Paris Saint-Germain successfully defend their French and European titles.

Another saw the number four and joked Ronald Araújo would win the award.

@Serrajordista on X

Although the puzzle has no definitive answer just yet, we can assure you Araújo will not win the Ballon d’Or.

As for Kane, Mbappé and Yamal? The world will know on Monday which superstar gets to etch his name into soccer folklore.