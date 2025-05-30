Is the Champions League Final Only One Game? Everything You Need to Know
The UEFA Champions League is the crown jewel of European soccer—the competition every team dreams of winning.
Since its inception in 1955 as the European Cup, only a select—and truly deserving—few clubs have managed to lift the famous trophy. Just 23 teams have done it, including legends like Real Madrid, AC Milan, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, the tournament’s most decorated sides.
But winning it is no easy feat. First, teams have to qualify by finishing in the right positions in their domestic leagues or, in some cases, by winning a national cup. Then—though the format has evolved over the years—they must navigate a group or league phase, followed by a series of knockout rounds. Depending on where they finish, they’ll have to beat either three or four opponents to reach the final.
And that final? Like everything else in the Champions League, it’s evolved. It’s a high-pressure, legacy-defining clash that crowns the best team in Europe.
But how exactly does it work? And is it really decided in just one game? Here’s everything you need to know.
The Format of the Champions League Final
Today, the Champions League Final is a single match—just like any other high-stakes soccer game.
The two teams go head-to-head over 90 minutes, split into two halves. Each half ends with added injury time to make up for stoppages during play.
If the score is level after regular time, the match goes into extra time: 30 additional minutes, divided into two 15-minute halves.
Still no winner? Then it’s settled by a penalty shootout. Each team takes five spot kicks, and if it’s still tied after that, the shootout continues one round at a time—until one team scores and the other misses.
Has the Champions League Final Always Been One Game?
Sort of. Technically, the final has always been intended as a single match. However, unlike today, a draw after extra time didn’t used to be settled by penalties. Instead, the solution was a full replay.
That’s only happened once in the competition’s history. In the 1974 final, Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid finished 1–1 after 120 minutes. With no winner, the match was replayed two days later at the same venue—and Bayern dominated the rematch, winning 4–0.
Replays were scrapped in 1978. Since then, any final still level after extra time goes straight to a penalty shootout to decide the champion.
Where Is the Champions League Final Played?
The host venue for each Champions League Final is decided well in advance.
Several years before the event, UEFA invites bids from potential host countries and stadiums. National football associations, along with stadium operators, then collaborate to submit a formal bid. These bids must meet a wide range of criteria, including minimum seating capacity (typically around 65,000), safety standards, pitch and dressing room sizes, floodlighting quality, CCTV coverage, and more.
Once submitted, each bid is reviewed and evaluated by UEFA, which then selects the winning venue. It’s not unusual for newly built stadiums to be chosen, as hosting a final can help justify the massive investment required to construct a modern arena. UEFA is also keen to support the development of new football infrastructure across Europe.
While finals are usually played at neutral venues, it is possible for a finalist to play on home turf. That’s happened a few times in history: Real Madrid in 1957, Inter Milan in 1965, Roma in 1984, and Bayern Munich in 2012 all played the final in their own stadiums.
Why the Final Is a Single Match: UEFA’s Logic
There’s one clear reason why the UEFA Champions League Final is a one-off match: excitement.
A single game—essentially a winner-takes-all clash—raises the stakes dramatically. Unlike in a two-legged tie, there’s no room for playing it safe in the first match or relying on a second leg to turn things around. Teams are more likely to give everything they’ve got, creating a high-intensity, drama-filled spectacle that keeps fans glued to the action.
That kind of urgency translates into better entertainment, which in turn brings in more viewers, more global interest, and—perhaps most importantly for UEFA—more revenue. A one-off final generates massive ticket demand, attracts premium broadcasting deals, and boosts sponsorship value, all concentrated into one marquee event.
But beyond excitement and money, there’s also a practical reason: logistics. Hosting a two-legged final would double the complexity—two cities, two stadiums, two sets of preparations, and scheduling headaches. A single, neutral-venue final is easier to manage and fairer in theory, especially when it comes to organizing fan travel and stadium operations.
For UEFA, it’s a win on all fronts: thrilling football, global attention, and a smoother, more profitable event.
Differences Between the Final and Other Knockout Rounds
Leading up to the final, all Champions League knockout rounds—four in total—are played over two legs. Why, you may ask?
The simple answer is fairness and practicality. Two-legged ties allow each team to play once at home, removing the need for neutral venues and giving both sides the chance to benefit from home support. It also means clubs can host at least one Champions League knockout game in front of their own fans—something that’s hugely important both emotionally and financially.
Previously, the same home-and-away system was used in the group stage, but as of the 2024/25 season, UEFA has scrapped the traditional group format in favor of a new "league phase." In this updated system, each team plays eight matches against seeded opponents, all as one-off games—either home or away—rather than over two legs.
It’s part of UEFA’s ongoing effort to refresh the tournament while maintaining competitive balance.
Why One Game Delivers: The Most Memorable Champions League Finals
Almost every Champions League Final has delivered some level of drama—whether through a wonder goal, a last-minute comeback, an unlikely underdog triumph, or a tense tactical battle between European giants.
Some, though, stand out more than others—offering undeniable proof that a one-off final is the only logical choice.
Take the 2004–05 final between AC Milan and Liverpool at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Milan raced to a 3–0 lead before halftime, thanks to an early strike from Paolo Maldini and two from Hernán Crespo. With just 45 minutes to salvage their European dream, Liverpool came out firing. In a breathtaking six-minute spell, goals from Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Šmicer, and Xabi Alonso brought the Reds level.
The match eventually went to penalties, where Liverpool completed one of the greatest comebacks in soccer history. Andriy Shevchenko missed the crucial spot-kick, sealing Milan’s collapse and Liverpool’s triumph.
Then there’s the 2011–12 final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Though not as high-scoring, it was every bit as gripping. Bayern, playing in their own stadium and heavy favorites, looked set to win after Thomas Müller finally broke Chelsea’s resistance in the 83rd minute.
But just like Liverpool in Istanbul, Chelsea knew time was against them. With only minutes remaining, Didier Drogba powered in a stunning header from a corner to level the game. In extra time, Bayern pressed relentlessly and even earned a penalty—but Petr Čech denied Arjen Robben.
The match went to penalties, and once again Čech was the hero, saving Bayern’s final two spot-kicks. Up stepped Drogba, in what was supposed to be his final game for the club. He calmly buried the winner, clinching Chelsea’s first-ever Champions League title—and writing himself into club and competition history forever.
Matches like these are exactly why the one-game format works: the tension, the urgency, and the unforgettable moments simply wouldn’t hit the same across two legs.