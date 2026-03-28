Jamie Carragher Ranks Liverpool’s 10 Greatest Players of All Time—Salah Only Sixth

Jamie Carragher has named his 10 greatest Liverpool players of all time, but Mohamed Salah was only given sixth place in the rankings by the former Reds defender turned pundit.

Salah recently announced his Anfield departure at the end of the current campaign, bringing his extraordinary nine-year spell with the Merseysiders to a conclusion. The Egyptian has become a legendary figure at the club after toppling record after record.

The fabled No.11 is Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer of all time, while leading the charts for the Reds in the Premier League and Champions League. Despite such remarkable achievements, Salah ranks just outside Carragher’s top five—albeit higher than any of his teammates since he joined the club.

“The Egyptian King, Mo Salah. He’s always going to be in the top 10, anyone’s top 10, it’s just where he comes on that list,” said Carragher. “And for me, the thing I love about Mo Salah is the consistency, the longevity as well as the goals and the ability.”

He added: “The thing I love about Salah as well is, I don’t think he’s ever really had a bad season. Even some great players at times, they’re not at the same level and they come back the year after. Mo Salah gets 30 goals every season for Liverpool. He’s never injured. I love that fact about players, I love players who are on that team sheet week after week, and that’s exactly what Mo Salah is.

“His record in the biggest games, especially against Manchester United as well, he’s got some iconic moments. And for me, one of the greatest players and greatest goalscorers we’ve ever seen at Liverpool Football Club.”

Steven Gerrard Tops Liverpool Greats

Carragher’s former clubmate Steven Gerrard claims top spot. | ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images

There was little surprise to see Steven Gerrard as the player selected by Carragher as Liverpool’s best of all time. An opinion shared by many of the club’s supporters, Carragher shared the pitch with Gerrard on 572 occasions during their time together at Anfield, the Scousers incredibly close friends as a result.

The general consensus among Liverpool supporters is that the tag of the club’s greatest ever player is contested by Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish, the latter second in Carragher’s ranking. The 1983 Ballon d’Or runner-up is one of the most transformative figures in Liverpool history and an absolute icon on Merseyside.

Graeme Souness, Carragher’s former Sky Sports co-pundit, takes third, followed by John Barnes and then all-time Liverpool top goalscorer Ian Rush. Salah does beat out clubmate Virgil van Dijk, who Carragher ranks eighth, slightly behind fellow defender Alan Hansen.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Kevin Keegan and all-time Liverpool appearance-maker Ian Callaghan sneak into the top 10.

Carragher’s Top 10 Liverpool Players of All-Time

Position Player 10. Ian Callaghan 9. Kevin Keegan 8. Virgil van Dijk 7. Alan Hansen 6. Mohamed Salah 5. Ian Rush 4. John Barnes 3. Graeme Souness 2. Kenny Dalglish 1. Steven Gerrard

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