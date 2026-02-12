20 Liverpool Records Mohamed Salah Has Broken After Latest Achievement

Liverpool have reaped the rewards of Mohamed Salah’s brilliance for nearly a decade.

Jürgen Klopp, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are deservedly heralded as transformative figures in Liverpool’s modern history but it’s Salah who has often gobbled the headlines during his trophy-laden, logic-crushing spell on Merseyside.

The Egyptian set about destroying every record in his path upon arrival at Anfield, an electrifying start to his Liverpool career paving the way for an extraordinary legacy as the Reds returned to the summit of English and European football.

Salah’s days in red will not last forever and the fleet-footed winger is certainly slowing down, but he refuses to surrender in his pursuit of more pieces of Liverpool history.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of the most impressive Liverpool records that Salah has smashed over the years.

The Liverpool Records Broken by Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah enjoyed his best-ever campaign in 2024–25. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Most Premier League goals for Liverpool (188)

for Liverpool (188) Most Champions League Goals for Liverpool (47)

for Liverpool (47) Joint-most Premier League assists for Liverpool (92, tied with Steven Gerrard)

for Liverpool (92, tied with Steven Gerrard) Most Champions League assists for Liverpool (17)

for Liverpool (17) Most goal involvements in a single 38-game season (47 G/A in 2024–25)

in a single 38-game season (47 G/A in 2024–25) Joint-most Champions League goals in a season (11, tied with Roberto Firmino)

in a season (11, tied with Roberto Firmino) Most Premier League goals at Anfield (107)

(107) Joint-most top-flight goals in a single season (32 in 2017–18, tied with Ian Rush)

in a single season (32 in 2017–18, tied with Ian Rush) Most goals from a non-British player for Liverpool (251)

for Liverpool (251) Most consecutive games in which a Liverpool player has scored (10)

in which a Liverpool player has scored (10) Most Liverpool games scored in during a single season (34)

during a single season (34) Joint-most Player of the Season awards at Liverpool (5, tied with Steven Gerrard)

at Liverpool (5, tied with Steven Gerrard) Fastest player to score 50 goals for Liverpool (65 matches)

for Liverpool (65 matches) Fastest player to score 100 top-flight goals for Liverpool (151 matches)

for Liverpool (151 matches) Most goals in first 100 appearances for Liverpool (69)

for Liverpool (69) First Liverpool player to score 20+ goals in eight straight seasons

in eight straight seasons Most goals in a debut season for Liverpool (44)

for Liverpool (44) Most Premier League penalties scored for Liverpool (35)

scored for Liverpool (35) Most Liverpool Player of the Month awards in a single season (7)

in a single season (7) Most Premier League Golden Boot Awards as a Liverpool player (4)

What Salah has achieved at Liverpool defies mere mortals. The club’s fabled No.11 has matched his explosivity with longevity, rewriting the record book since arriving in 2017. The impact was immediate despite concerns over his failed Chelsea stint, with the forward quickly smashing the record for most debut goals in a season.

Salah’s goalscoring exploits have been the fuel of his remarkable journey with the Reds. He leads the way for Premier League and Champions League strikes in a Liverpool shirt, while he became the first and only player in club history to score 20+ goals in eight straight seasons following his extraordinary individual campaign in 2024–25.

A sensational season in which he produced a record-breaking 47 goal involvements for Liverpool en route to Premier League glory saw him pick up his fifth Player of the Season award—joining esteemed company in the legendary Steven Gerrard.

Countless other records have toppled during the Salah era and there are more still waiting to be obliterated.

The Records Mohamed Salah Can Still Break

Salah still has time to set new records for the Reds. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Salah’s decline in 2025–26 has garnered plenty of attention and doubts over his future at Liverpool have been cast. While his current deal runs until the summer of 2027, there have been suggestions that an exit at the end of the current campaign is on the cards—especially after a difficult season for the Egypt international and his team-mates.

How much time Salah has to smash further records at Liverpool remains to be seen. He’s certainly not going to be able to surpass Ian Rush’s goalscoring record of 346 strikes, but one more assist will see him top the Liverpool charts in the Premier League and move clear of Gerrard.

One more hat-trick would see Salah join Rush and Robbie Fowler with a record-equalling five for the Reds and a prolific end to the season could see him leapfrog Fernando Torres for the best goal-to-game ratio of any Liverpool player in the Premier League. Salah is currently sat on 0.614 goals per match compared to Torres’s 0.637.

Another 12 Premier League goals for Liverpool would see him become the first player to score 200 and three more strikes in the Champions League would make him the first to score a half-century in the competition for the Reds.

