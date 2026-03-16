‘Unstoppable’—Joan Laporta Fires Barcelona Transfer Pledge After Landslide Election Win

Joan Laporta declared his team “unstoppable” after achieving a landslide victory in Barcelona’s presidential election which came with the promise of strengthening the men’s first team.

The trained lawyer is set to embark upon his fourth term as the club’s figurehead after amassing more than 68% of all votes on Sunday. Laporta’s sole rival candidate, Víctor Font, could only lay claim to a little under 30%.

“This result is resounding and gives us great strength,” Laporta beamed, “it makes us unstoppable. No one will stop us.”

“Exciting years are coming; they will be the best of our lives.”

Laporta’s campaign was built upon continuity. After inheriting a team in 2021 riddled with financial ruin which would finish third in La Liga’s two-horse race, the slick populist has overseen two league title triumphs and can point to the support of current manager Hansi Flick.

While Font tried to highlight the controversy surrounding Laporta’s reign and throw out ambitious (and unrealistic) transfer targets with the promise of an entirely new team of sporting directors, Laporta was confident that Deco can help deliver what he promised to be the “best years” in the lives of Barcelona fans.

Full Results of Barcelona’s 2026 Presidential Election

Joan Laporta was not alone in writing his name on the ballot. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Candidate Total Votes Proportion Joan Laporta 32,934 54.28% Víctor Font 14,385 29.78% Blank 984 2.04%

Data via Barcelona.

Part of Font’s campaign had revolved around the restructuring of Barcelona, shifting the democratic institution away from a member-led model to something with more scope for outside investment. Laporta used his triumphant decree to take a swipe at those failed plans, boasting: “This is a wonderful club, where members vote for their president and their board of directors. A unique club in the world, a true marvel.

“I want to give special recognition to the members who voted. It has been a celebration of democracy and civic responsibility. And I want to highlight the excellent work done by our executives and staff in organizing election day.”

“I also want to acknowledge the opposing candidates,” Laporta added, “who also contributed to making this election a celebration.”

Laporta was keen to ram home the point that “the members have chosen our proposal by a very large majority.” He had some justification. This was the highest tally of votes Laporta has every accrued, surpassing the totals he achieved in each of the three previous elections he won.

New Record for Laporta

2003: 27,138

27,138 2015: 15,615

15,615 2021: 30,184

30,184 2026: 32,934

Laporta’s Three-Point Plan for Barcelona

Joan Laporta President

Visca el Barça 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/C6KNho26QC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 16, 2026

Laporta summed up his proposal succinctly: “All together, we defend Barça against all odds.” Expanding on those vagaries, Laporta laid out three clear targets for Barcelona:

Finish Camp Nou Build the new Palau—the venue used for Barcelona’s basketball, handball, roller hockey and futsal teams Strengthen the men’s first team.

It’s intriguing that Laporta felt compelled to specify that he intended on bolstering the male wing of the soccer setup rather than both the men’s and women’s teams. Barcelona Femení’s reigning Ballon d’Or holder Aitana Bonmatí was pictured at the polling station submitting a vote next to Laporta, yet the lack of funding diverted towards that section of the club has been a point of major concern in recent months.

Barcelona endured an exodus of first-team stars over the summer and only signed Laia Aleixandri on a free transfer as they desperately scrambled to comply with the division’s financial regulations. The quality of those who stayed in Catalonia ensured that Barça remain one of the most dominant forces in the women’s game but there could be another flood of departures if several key contract renewals are not agreed.

Laporta struck a boisterous tone but he has a few more things to add to his in-tray.

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