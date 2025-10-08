‘I Couldn’t’—Jordan Henderson Details Emotional Aftermath of Liverpool Exit
Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson admits he could not watch Liverpool matches following his departure in 2023 as he struggled to come to terms with the end of his Anfield tenure.
Henderson was Liverpool captain when he made the shock switch to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq—a move which saw the veteran midfielder face a barrage of criticism from fans and rivals alike over his decision to accept an offer from the Middle East.
His spell in Saudi Arabia lasted just six months and, after a spell with Ajax, Henderson is now back in the Premier League against Brentford, giving him the opportunity to face up against a Liverpool side for which he made a total of 492 appearances over 12 years.
“It was a really tough period when I left Liverpool,” said Henderson, who led Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2019 and the Premier League title 12 months later. “I was there for a long period of time, 12 years.
“Leaving Liverpool itself was huge and really difficult. At any point it was going to be hard, because it had been my life for so long. And then it is gone just like that. So I have struggled for a period after that.”
He continued: “I couldn’t watch a lot of games, I certainly couldn’t watch Liverpool. I didn’t watch a lot of Premier League. It was tough. Because I was there for so long, because I had such an attachment and I dedicated a large part of my life there, when I left I found it really difficult. It felt like a breakup. It was just difficult.
“When you have been at a club for so long, and you have that attachment to them, whether you retire or move on, for a period of time that was hard. With time, things change, you move on. That was probably the most difficult time.”
Henderson: ‘I Had My Reasons for Saudi Switch’
Henderson faced significant criticism for his move to Saudi Arabia, primarily because of the fact his previous work to support human rights causes and homosexuality did not align with the laws in the Middle Eastern nation. The 35-year-old repeatedly rejected claims he chose to move simply for the money.
When he left Al Ettifaq just six months after his arrival, it sparked a fresh wave of tension from fans who once again questioned his motives for moving out to Saudi in the first place.
While Henderson refused to say he regretted moving to Al Ettifaq, he confessed he may not have made the same decision if given the same offer today.
“In hindsight, maybe I would have made different decisions,” Henderson admitted. “But at the time that is how I felt. And the decision I made was for many different reasons, and only I know the reasons.
“In the end, I tried to do the right thing. I thought it was best to do it at the time, and then best to come back to Europe and play for Ajax, which I really enjoyed.”