Jordan vs. Algeria—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Jordan and Algeria face off in San Francisco with both in search of their first points of the 2026 World Cup.

Austria got the better of Jordan in an edgy, back-and-forth affair which took place while many around the world were asleep. The Asian outfit has been dealt another testing kickoff time but will be hoping to serve up at least a point for all the fans who have been granted a late start to their working day by the Jordanian government.

Algeria was more obviously inferior to Argentina in its opener, although most sides will struggle to contain an in-form Lionel Messi. Fortunately for Luca Zidane, there is no one anywhere near Messi’s caliber on Jordan’s roster, but the wily World Cup debutant has proven to be a stubborn collective unit.

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