Jordan vs. Argentina—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Argentina concludes its successful, Lionel Messi-dominated group stage in Arlington on Saturday evening, as it faces eliminated debutants Jordan.

After a Messi hat-trick helped the holders bypass Algeria on Matchday 1, the all-time great subsequently struck twice, breaking Miroslav Klose’s World Cup scoring record in the process, to down a timid Austria.

Maximum points means Argentina is safely through to the round of 32 ahead of Saturday’s clash, with Uruguay or Cabo Verde its likely next opponents.

Jordan’s maiden World Cup experience is yet to return a point, but it has struck in both of its games. Al-Nashama were beaten 3–1 on Matchday 1, before Algeria fought back from a goal down to beat the Jordanians 2–1 last time out.

The head-to-head tiebreaker means Jordan is eliminated with a game to spare, but it’ll target a celebratory conclusion to its first World Cup experience at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Jordan vs. Argentina Score Prediction

Rotated Albiceleste Ease to Victory

Julián Álvarez is poised for his first start of the World Cup. | Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Argentina was written off by many before the tournament, not expecting a 39-year-old Messi to maintain such imperious levels. Lionel Scaloni’s side had shown signs of evolving beyond its glorious protagonist post-Qatar, but this Albiceleste outfit is once again functioning for the sole purpose of guiding Messi to a second World Cup trophy.

How far that takes them this summer remains to be seen, and we’re unlikely to learn all that much on Saturday, given that Scaloni is expected to rotate heavily.

Jordan has been spirited enough without reward, but this fixture is a huge mismatch. There should only be one winner.

FIFA rankings: There’s a distinct gulf in quality between the two teams, even if Argentina is set to be heavily rotated and potentially without Lionel Messi in its starting XI. The holders are the No. 1 ranked team in the world, while debutants Jordan sit 63rd.

There’s a distinct gulf in quality between the two teams, even if Argentina is set to be heavily rotated and potentially without Lionel Messi in its starting XI. The holders are the No. 1 ranked team in the world, while debutants Jordan sit 63rd. Out to impress: If Scaloni shuffles his pack as expected, this will be a golden opportunity for several fringe members to impress. There may be a preferred XI, but players are playing for increased minutes during the knockout stages. That motivation, combined with Argentina’s want to maintain its winning momentum, should be enough to cast Jordan aside.

Prediction: Jordan 0–2 Argentina

Jordan Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Jordan is targeting history on Saturday. | Sports Illustrated

Despite its elimination, Jordan could line up similar to how it did against Algeria on Matchday 2. Jamal Sellami will retain a back three/five, with no injuries to report from the 2–1 defeat.

Ali Olwan will lead Jordan’s line again, having scored his country’s maiden World Cup goal against Austria. He failed to find the back of the net last time out, meaning he’s still a goal away from equalling Hamza Al-Dardour’s all-time record of 31 Jordan goals.

Olwan should be aided by facing up against a rotated Argentina defense, but he still has his work cut out at AT&T Stadium.

Wingback and captain Ihsan Haddad will earn his 95th international cap on Saturday.

Jordan predicted lineup vs. Argentina (3-4-3): Abulaila; Al-Arab, Nasib, Abu Dahab; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Al-Tamari, Olwan, Al-Mardi.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Jordan

This is the perfect chance for Scaloni to rotate. | Sports Illustrated

After making just one change from the side that downed Algeria against Austria, Scaloni should make a handful on Matchday 3, given Argentina’s status as group winners.

Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race with five goals, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that he entered the tournament carrying an injury, and this may be a good time to offer him some respite. He’s one of several key players who could have the night off.

Cristian Romero almost certainly won’t be risked after suffering a minor knee injury against Austria. The centerback played down fears of a significant issue post-match, but we won’t see him again until the round of 32. Veteran Nicolás Otamendi will step in and partner Lisandro Martínez.

Julián Alvarez hasn’t yet played a major role because of an ankle injury, and he used the first two games to rebuild his fitness. The striker has insisted that he’s now ready to be unleashed, and he could make his first start of the tournament on Matchday 3. Nico González may be used up top if Scaloni decides to rest Messi.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Jordan (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Montiel, Otamendi, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Almada; González, Alvarez.

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What Time Does Jordan vs. Argentina Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, Texas, United States

: Arlington, Texas, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Saturday, June 27 / Sunday, June 28

: Saturday, June 27 / Sunday, June 28 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 28)

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 28) Referee: István Kovács (ROU)

How to Watch Jordan vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream

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