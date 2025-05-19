‘Outrageous’—Jordi Alba Praises Barcelona’s ‘Ballon d’Or Candidate’
Every passing day the spotlight on Lamine Yamal grows more and more as past Barcelona stars continue to praise his skill and accomplishments at just 17 years old.
Jordi Alba was the latest former star to congratulate Barcelona, manager Hansi Flick and Yamal. The former Catalan star and current Inter Miami fullback even went as far to put Yamal in a category that would see him eclipse the iconic Ronaldo Nazario.
“[Yamal] made his debut with us at Barcelona when I think he was 15 against Betis, if I remember correctly,” Alba told assembled media. “I don’t remember very well now. But you could already see a different player. It’s true that, obviously, I think he’s changed physically over the last two years, and well he’s become a difference-maker. He’s incredible. I think currently [he’s] among the candidates to win the Ballon d’Or at that age. And well, what he’s doing is outrageous.”
Alba’s words come after David Beckham, who has a front row seat every week to watch the defender and Lionel Messi play as president of Inter Miami, said Yamal is the closest thing he’s seen to the Argentine. Immense words coming from a legend of the game.
Can Lamine Yamal Win the 2025 Ballon d’Or?
Whether or not you put him in the Ballon d’Or conversation, Yamal faces tough competition for the biggest personal honor in the sport. His teammate, Raphinha, has enjoyed a spectacular season and there’s Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
All three players came up short in the Champions League which could make this one of the most closely contested Ballon d’Or races in recent history. Kylian Mbappé’s name might even be thrown into the hat as well, though the lack of trophies this season should hurt his case. If Paris Saint-Germain win the European cup, Ousmane Dembélé might be talked about as a serious contender as well.
If Yamal was to win the Ballon d’Or this year, he’d be the youngest player ever to do so. Currently, Brazil’s Ronaldo Nazario holds the record at 21 years and 96 days. Yamal turns 18 on July 13, but he’d still have R9 bested by a couple years. A feat that could stand the test of time.
Yamal doesn’t have the goal numbers that Raphinha boasts across La Liga and the Champions League, but his assist totals are noteworthy. Across both competitions, he provided 16 assists while scoring 14 goals. Unless there’s a massive shakeup in the final game, he should end the La Liga season as the assists leader.
Though, Yamal has the record of becoming the first player to win La Liga twice before turning 18. He also scored the goal that sealed the title.