Lamine Yamal Takes Shot at Bellingham, Ramos After El Clasico Win
The final Clásico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid was the latest big-game stage where Lamine Yamal put on an absolute show, capping off one of the greatest campaigns by a teenager in recent times.
The 17-year-old Spaniard continued to be at the heart of every Barcelona attack. He scored a brilliant goal, curling a shot from the edge of the box into the far post—what's become his signature finish—to bring Barça level at 2–2 after they faced an early two goal deficit. Yamal went on to do Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Calma" celebration to further adorn a stunning goal.
Barcelona went on do defeat Real Madrid 4–3, essentially landing the knockout punch in the La Liga title race, becoming the first side in El Clásico history to have a perfect record in the rivalry in a season where Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off four or more times.
Following the historic Clásico win, many players from Barcelona's jubilant dressing room took to social media to celebrate the victory. One of those players was Yamal, who posted on Instagram and seemingly took a slight jab at current and former Real Madrid stars.
Following Barcelona's Champions League semifinals defeat to Inter Milan, Jude Bellingham and Sergio Ramos both liked Alessandro Bastoni's post celebrating Barça's elimination and Inter advancing to the final.
Yamal didn't forget. After helping lead Barcelona past Real Madrid once again, he ended the caption of his post-Clásico Instagram post saying "Like this one too," along with a winking emoji. The teenager scored three goals and had two assists in four Clásico wins this season.
Yamal's taunting of Real Madrid and their players isn't new. Following the Copa Del Rey final victory over Los Blancos, he said it didn't matter how many goals they scored, they were never beating Barcelona this season. Days later, when he was asked if his ego could be getting to high, he clapped back by saying, "While I'm winning, they can't say anything. When they beat me, they can."
Fans and pundits alike have been quick to start comparing Yamal with former Barcelona star and greatest player of all time: Lionel Messi. Their styles and output on the pitch might be similar, but they couldn't be more different outside the white lines. Messi's humble and unproblematic personality is nowhere to be found in Yamal's brash, confident and fearless persona.
The rest of Yamal's caption, "Ryan vacunó [Ryan scored]," refers to a video that went viral prior to the game where a group of people asked Yamal to take a picture of them. When they asked him what his name was, the Barcelona star didn't hesitate and answered, "Ryan."
"Ryan" and Barcelona have a chance to become La Liga champions on Thursday if they win the Catalan derby away to Espanyol. Securing a domestic treble and leaving Real Madrid trophy-less—outside of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup—this season would be the cherry on top of a fantastic 2024-25 for the Blaugrana.