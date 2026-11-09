Jose Mourinho’s Big Fear Amid Real Madrid’s Stunning Winning Run

What’s the last thing any manager wants when things are going well? That’s right: an international break.

Real Madrid have won all eight games since the last one, with José Mourinho’s men putting early season jitters firmly behind them to close in on Barcelona at the top of La Liga and force a title race into existence.

Valencia were Los Blancos’s latest victims on Saturday, with Federico Valverde, Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé putting Los Che to the sword in a comfortable (if bad-tempered) victory at the Mestalla.

Real Madrid have not done anything but win since that Madrid derby defeat back in September, filling the sandwich between international breaks with nourishing wins. But with another enforced break now upon us and Madrid’s next game not until Saturday, Nov. 21, Mourinho is wary of potential injuries that could be picked up by tired players while away on national team duty.

Mourinho Worries Over International Injuries

Mourinho would prefer to see his players rest. | Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

Speaking after the win over Valencia, the manager suggested that (not unlike many fans) he is not relishing the international break, addressing concerns about his players’ fitness and recovery when out of his sight.

“I’m telling you now that I’m worried about the international break because, if they stay with me and my staff, we could give them very special attention when it comes to their recovery, but they’ll be with their national teams,” he said.

“I’ve never coached a national team, but I can imagine that their coaches want to work, and these players can’t work now; they need to rest so they can play later with their national teams. These players need a lot of attention during their recovery process.”

Mourinho then insisted he would not pressure national team coaches, but left a strong implication that he wants to see his star’s minutes managed intelligently over the next two weeks.

“I’m not going to talk because I don’t know if I’ll ever be a national team coach, but I have a feeling that if I do, I’ll be a real nuisance to the clubs,” he continued. “I’ll be thinking about myself and my team. That’s the feeling. That’s why I don’t feel like calling anyone, not even my friend Carlo [Ancelotti].

“In Carlo’s case, look closely at who’s with him: Vinícius, who should be playing; Endrick, and if Carlo plays him, I’m grateful. It’s not Carlo’s side that worries me about the situation, but I don’t think they [national team managers] enjoy seeing a player get injured from overexertion either.

“They owe it to the players to be professional when it comes to their recovery. Let’s hope we have some luck.”

Real Madrid Players on International Duty

Jude Bellingham and Marc Cucurella will face again off this month. | Aris MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

In total, 18 of Real Madrid’s first team will jet off for international duty this month, 16 with senior squads, while Carlos Espí and Thiago Pitarch will join up with the Spain Under-21 side.

Every Real Madrid Player on International Duty in November

• Vinícius Jr, Endrick (Brazil)

• Yan Diomande (Côte d’Ivoire)

• Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham (England)

• Kylian Mbappé, Ibrahima Konaté, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga (France)

• Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

• Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

• Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

• Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen (Spain

• Carlos Espí, Thiago Pitarch (Spain U-21)

• Arda Güler (Türkiye)

• Federico Valverde (Uruguay)

Among the highlights of the coming games, Mbappé’s France take on Italy (Thursday, Nov. 12) as its UEFA Nations League campaign continues.

Brazil repeat its World Cup Round of 32 clash in a friendly with Japan on Saturday Nov. 14, while teammates Cucurella, Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham will get a chance to meet up as Spain host England at the Metropolitano on Sunday, Nov. 15.