‘You Already Know’—Jose Mourinho Hints at Decision Over Real Madrid Return

Benfica manager José Mourinho has insisted he has not spoken to anybody at Real Madrid over a return to the club as he made a point of claiming the best coaches are those that do not jump between teams.

Reports have suggested that Madrid president Florentino Pérez has identified Mourinho as his preferred replacement for current boss Álvaro Arbeloa, whose tenure in the Bernabéu dugout is not expected to last beyond this season.

While that may or may not be the case, Mourinho insisted the speculation has not come from him as he has not spoken to anybody at Real Madrid regarding a summer reunion.

“No one from Real Madrid spoke with me, I can guarantee that,” he stressed. “I have already spent too many years in football, just as you have in journalism, and we are already used to these things, but there is nothing from Real Madrid.

“I can’t say anything else. I already told your colleague that, regarding Real Madrid, nothing, and regarding Benfica, you already know the situation. I have one year left on my contract with Benfica, and that’s all.”

Mourinho Hints at Benfica Stay

Mourinho hinted at a desire to stay. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this month, in response to news of a break clause in his Benfica contract that would allow him to leave for just €3 million ($3.5 million) in the first 10 days after the end of the season, Mourinho openly admitted he wants to remain with the Portuguese side.

“It all depends on the club’s wishes,” he argued. “My desire to stay at Benfica isn’t conditional on anything from my part; it doesn’t depend on investment in the team.”

It is only in the days that followed those quotes that Madrid’s interest in a reunion with Mourinho emerged. While some felt as though the allure of the Bernabéu could change his stance, the Portuguese tactician once again hinted at a preference to stay with Benfica as he discussed the benefits of long-term stability.

“The longer a coach stays at a club, the more they make the team their own, the more they make the squad their own... it is a normal process,” he concluded.

“Look at examples like Arsenal and Manchester City, who have had the same coach for six or seven years; obviously, all the details belong to their coaches. Coaches who come and go find it harder to leave their mark. We’ll see.”

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