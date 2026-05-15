Jose Mourinho Confirms Rival Contract Offer As Real Madrid Move Nears

José Mourinho has confirmed that he has received a contract renewal offer from Benfica, but has yet to look at it, amid interest from Real Madrid.

The 63-year-old is the frontrunner to succeed Álvaro Arbeloa in the Bernabéu dugout next season, following Madrid’s disappointing trophyless campaign.

Some reports suggest that Mourinho will officially be announced as Madrid’s next manager by the end of the month, owing to the looming expiry date of a buyout clause in his current contract at Benfica.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Benfica’s final game of the Portuguese season against Estoril this weekend, Mourinho revealed that his current employers are keen for him to stay. However, he is not considering Benfica’s renewal offer until the official end of the match calendar.

Benfica Offer on the Table

Mourinho is under contract at Benfica until 2027, but has been offered fresh terms. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Mourinho told reporters: “Yes, I received a renewal offer from Benfica on Wednesday, an offer that was given to my agent, an offer that I didn’t want to see, know about, or analyze, and I will only do so starting on Sunday.

“My agent met with Benfica and told me: ‘I have an official offer that I’m going to send you.’ And I said: ‘I don’t want it, send it to me on Sunday.’ Regarding Real Madrid, they never told me, and I would tell them exactly the same. On Sunday I’ll start thinking about it.”

On the possibility of his exit, Mourinho added: “Benfica is much bigger than me, there’s no comparison possible. It’s bigger than everyone, any coach, player, president, anyone. Therefore, regarding my personal situation, I think there’s no reason to worry, because Benfica is bigger than everyone and there’s no need to worry if someone leaves.”

‘It Hurts’—Mourinho Weighs in on Arbeloa, Mbappé Rift

Álvaro Arbeloa and Kylian Mbappé are at loggerheads. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mourinho was also pressed about Madrid’s latest drama: Kylian Mbappé’s postmatch outburst following the 2–0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday.

The striker, who did not start but came on as a second-half substitute, told reporters he was “fourth-choice” under Arbeloa, while he criticized the club’s lack of structure and style of play in the latter half of the season.

Asked about the apparent rift between Mbappé and the Madrid manager, Mourinho said: “It hurts me, because Arbeloa is a friend.

“He gave his soul, his life when he was my player, and now that he’s the Real Madrid coach, that connection remains.

“Of course, being a coach himself motivates me even more when things go well. But that’s the life of a coach. I often joke with my former players who become coaches, telling them: ‘Wait a couple of years and you’ll see how many gray hairs you get.’ And then they realize that being a player is easier than being a coach.”

What Would Mourinho Bring to Madrid?

José Mourinho managed Madrid from 2010–2013. | Elisa Estrada/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Initially viewed as an outsider for the role as the next Real Madrid boss, Mourinho’s odds of returning to the club he coached between 2010–13 have shortened dramatically in recent days and he is reported to be president Florentino Pérez’s preferred candidate.

Mbappé, too, has seemingly endorsed Mourinho for the job, having been spotted liking a social media post talking up the potential benefits of the two-time Champions League winner’s return.

Mourinho and Madrid are a curious match at this stage in the coach’s career. Mourinho has not won a league title since 2015 (with Chelsea), and the last decade of his career has been marked by more controversy than success.

Pérez and Madrid are gambling that Mourinho can recreate the formula of the 2011–12 season, when Los Blancos stormed to the La Liga title with a record points total of 100. With a locker room in a state of near civil war, Mourinho may also be viewed as one of few men with the force of personality able to take control of the egos, instil some discipline and forge unity.

Detractors will argue that Mourinho’s recent track record suggests it is much more likely that the Portuguese will only add more fuel to the fire.

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