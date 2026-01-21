Jude Bellingham Reveals Dig Which Inspired New Goal Celebration

Jude Bellingham revealed that his celebration against Monaco on Tuesday night was a “joke” aimed at Real Madrid’s fans and “the people who say whatever they want.”

Bellingham scored Madrid’s final goal in a 6–1 Champions League thumping this week, marking the occasion by immediately mimicking the action of drinking, tipping his head back as though he was draining a pair of imaginary bottles made out of his hands.

This deviation from the familiar outstretched arms was premeditated.

In the days before Madrid took on Levante last weekend, prominent Spanish Twitch streamer AuronPlay questioned Bellingham’s party lifestyle. “There’s not a single nightclub in Spain that Jude Bellingham has not visited. He loves alcohol too much,” the influencer alleged.

“Have you seen him in training? He’s sweating all of the rum. He loves partying too much.”

Bellingham was one of several Madrid players to be loudly booed by the Bernabéu crowd over the weekend. After applying the exclamation point to an emphatic performance in midweek, the midfielder had the opportunity to get his own back.

Vinicius Junior (left) and Jude Bellingham (right) have both been targeted. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

“It feels like anyone now can get a camera, say what they want and the whole world just believes them with no evidence,” Bellingham fumed to TNT Sports after the Monaco win. “I feel there’s two ways you can take it. You can cry about it and moan, or you can just roll with it and enjoy it.

“[The gesture] was a bit of a joke back to the fans and to the people who say whatever they want. For me, I know the truth and I know what really goes on in my personal life. I know what I give to the game, what I give in the game and what I try to give to the team.

“All the outside noise doesn't really matter but it’s nice to have a little joke.”

Bellingham was prompted to downplay his criticism of the Madrid crowd. “I’ve always said the fans pay their money, work all week and save up to come to Real Madrid games to support us so they’re entitled to say what they want,” he added. “This was the kind of performance we have to deliver more for our fans.”

Bellingham Defended by Real Madrid Teammate

Franco Mastantuono (left) and Jude Bellingham were both on the scoresheet against Monaco. | David S. Bustamante/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Franco Mastantuono delivered an impassioned defense of his teammate’s actions. “The thing is, it’s intense, some of the things people say are intense,” Madrid’s Argentine teenager pointed out.

“Ultimately, Jude is someone who, if you know him, is at Valdebebas from 9:30 in the morning until six in the evening. It’s unpleasant when they attack your ego because, honestly, he works incredibly hard.

“I’m his friend, and I have a lot of affection for him. He’s a person with a huge heart, who lives and breathes for Real Madrid, for his work, who loves it. And obviously, many things are unfair, and many things hurt, but he has a personality that sets him apart, and that’s why I think he’s the player he is.

“Obviously, it might hurt him; I don’t really know what he did during the celebration, I didn’t see it, but he’s an incredible person with a very strong personality.”

