Why Disgruntled Real Madrid Fans Are Booing Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid fans are famously tough to please—just ask Vinicius Junior, one of the world’s most electrifying forwards.

Fall short of their sky-high expectations, even for a moment, and no one—not even the club’s all-time greats—is safe from jeers at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Gareth Bale famously endured the wrath of Madridistas over the years—despite scoring some incredible goals at the most important times imaginable—while Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo also faced criticism at various points.

The latest star to come under regular fire is Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian, who came close to winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or—so close that the club actually boycotted the ceremony once news of Rodri’s eventual win was leaked—can be absorbingly brilliant one moment and overwhelmingly frustrating the next, and sadly the latter has been on display during 2025–26.

He’s had a lot on his plate, if honest, particularly when it comes to receiving abuse from opposition supporters, but it’s his own backers who have been jeering Vinicius Jr in recent weeks. The question is, why?

When Did Real Madrid Fans Start Booing Vinicius Jr?

Vinicius Junior’s future at the Bernabéu remains uncertain. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid fans first started jeering Vinicius Jr on Dec. 20, 2025, whistling at him as he was substituted in the 83rd minute during a 2–0 win over Sevilla at the Bernabéu.

In the next home game, a 5–1 victory over Real Betis on Jan. 4, Vinicius Jr was again booed when replaced late on. Xabi Alonso, who was manager at the time and has since been sacked and replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa, defended him, describing his performance against Betis as “a very good game.”

Most recently, Vinicius Jr faced jeers before and during Madrid’s 2–0 win over Levante on Jan. 17. Several other players, including Jude Bellingham, also came under fire.

The match came on the back of a 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final and an early exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Segunda División side Albacete.

Why Are Real Madrid Fans Booing Vinicius Jr?

While it’s impossible to read the minds of Madrid’s notoriously demanding supporters, it seems Vinicius Jr is facing jeers because, by his own lofty standards, he’s having a difficult season.

The Brazil international has just five La Liga goals this term and hasn’t scored in 12 top-flight games—a barren run stretching back to October.

Fans seem to have also been frustrated by his on-field behavior, including arguing with officials and provoking opponents, with club legend Toni Kroos admitting that the forward’s “annoying” antics are negatively affecting the team.

Real Madrid currently sit second in La Liga, just a point behind Barcelona, and have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages. However, the loss to Barça in the Spanish Super Cup final and early exit from the Copa del Rey have dampened an otherwise solid season, clearly irking the supporters.

Could Vinicius Jr Leave Real Madrid?

Vinicius' Real Madrid future is up in the air. | Francisco Macia/Europa Press/Getty Images

At present, Vinicius Jr’s future at Real Madrid appears uncertain.

Following the 2–0 win over Levante, the 25-year-old was quoted by El Periódico and SPORT as saying: “I won’t play where they don’t want me.”

He does seem to retain the backing of manager Arbeloa, who stated after the match that he plans to encourage his side to feed Vinicius Jr more in order to unlock defenses, calling him “one of the best players in the world.”

While this has not been his strongest season, one thing is clear: Vinicius Jr remains a world-class talent who would not be short of suitors if he does indeed intend to leave.

