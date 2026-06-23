Jude Bellingham Makes England History at World Cup—and More Records Could Fall

Victory for England against Ghana will seal qualification to the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup with the luxury of a game to spare. But the occasion has already been marked by something rather significant in the national’s team history—Jude Bellingham is now the youngest player to earn 50 caps for the Three Lions.

Spirits are high after Croatia were put to the attacking sword in England’s first game, though the comfortable margin of victory was only earned after a halftime roasting from manager Thomas Tuchel who had been less than impressed with the team's defending and overall intensity levels.

Bellingham’s dynamism came to the fore as he scored England’s third goal in an eventual 4–2 win, and he has at times been taken for granted amid the myriad options at Tuchel’s disposal—and an innate habit among England fans to look for the next game-changing talent to pin their hopes and dreams on.

However, pre-tournament discourse about whether Bellingham even merited a starting berth in the lineup now looks silly, with an all-action performance against Croatia capped with a terrific run and smart finish for what turned out to be the winner.

Bellingham Sets the New Standard

Jude Bellingham has wasted no time at international level. | Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At the age of 22 years and 359 days, Bellingham becomes the youngest-ever player to reach the 50-cap milestone for England. In doing so, he comfortably surpasses Wayne Rooney who made his half century at 23 years and 159 days.

Bellingham’s teammate in the England camp Bukayo Saka is also one of just five players to have hit 50 appearances before turning 25.

Having burst onto the scene in 2020 as the third-youngest-ever England player (17 years and 136 days), Bellingham has been a consistent presence for his country over the last six years and is already a veteran of four international tournaments.

With his goalscoring outing against Croatia, he became the youngest European player in history to feature at four major men's tournaments—almost a year ahead of the next youngest player (Germany’s Jamal Musiala, 23 years and 108 days).

England’s Youngest Players to Reach 50 Caps

Player Age Jude Bellingham 22 years and 359 days Wayne Rooney 23 years and 159 days Michael Owen 23 years and 179 days Raheem Sterling 24 years and 180 days Bukayo Saka 24 years and 285 days

His early start and centrality to the England team make it likely that he will continue to rack up the caps for years to come with more records falling along the way.

Only ten players have ever topped 100 caps for the Three Lions’s men’s team. Should Bellingham continue to average nine England caps a year for the next decade, he would overtake England’s most-capped player: Peter Shilton on 125 caps.

Of course, anything can happen in soccer and, as far as Bellingham himself is concerned, his focus will be on cementing his legacy through silverware rather than milestones.

How Bellingham Compares to England Greats

Tournament Appearances

Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson set the standard for longevity. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Though he has already been to four major international tournaments, Bellingham is some way off Jordan Henderson’s England record of appearances at seven different finals.

The likes of Harry Kane, Steven Gerrard and Rooney are among those to have made the roster at six tournaments. In terms of actual matches appearances within major tournaments, Kane leads the way with 30 World Cup and European Championship outings (and counting).

Goals

Only two players have more England goals than Bobby Charlton. | Fox Photos/Getty Images

Bellingham’s record of seven goals in 49 appearances—prior to facing Ghana—is not terrible for someone who is ostensibly a midfielder, but it is something the Real Madrid star can target for improvement.

As similarly attacking midfielder from England’s ‘Golden Generation’, Steven Gerrard ended his international career with a record of 21 goals in 114 games, while Frank Lampard reached 29 in 106.

‘80s and ‘90s dynamos Bryan Robson (26 in 90) and David Platt were more prolific (27 in 62), while World Cup-winning hero Bobby Charlton remains England highest-scoring midfielder of all time with a record of 49 goals in 106 caps.

England’s Goalscoring Midfielders

Player Goals Appearances Goals Per Game Bobby Charlton 49 106 0.46 David Platt 27 62 0.44 Frank Lampard 29 106 0.27 Bryan Robson 26 90 0.29 Steven Gerrard 21 114 0.18 Paul Gascoigne 10 57 0.18 Jude Bellingham 7 49 0.14

Big Moments

One area where Bellingham does already hold his own with England greats is in the crunch moments.

Henderson described his teammate as having an “X-factor” and being “a big-game player” in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup, and it’s fair to say Bellingham relishes being one of the main men for England.

Unlike so many players that came before him, Bellingham has already featured a major tournament final. Though he came out on the losing side, he claimed an assist in the 2–1 defeat to Spain at the 2024 European Championship. He famously screamed “Who else?” down the camera after coming up clutch with an overhead winner against Slovakia on the way to that final, and has already made his mark on the 2026 World Cup with a fine solo goal.

Considering one of the most celebrated moments of the England national team in the last 30 years was a David Beckham free kick that only secured qualification for the 2002 World Cup, Bellingham’s individual moments stand up well in a generation that is outstripping the shortcomings of their predecessors.

Chances are, if England is to finally go all the way this summer and end 60 years of hurt, Bellingham will continue to play a major role.

How many more caps he earns and accolades he ends his career with is anyone’s guess.

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