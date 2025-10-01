SI

Jude Bellingham Wins Prestigious England Award, Breaking 19-Year Streak

The Real Madrid star joins Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard in an exclusive club.

Jude Bellingham is the first Real Madrid player to ever take home the honour. / Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham was named England Men’s Player of the Year for 2024–25, becoming the first player in nearly two decades to win the award while playing for a non-English club.

The Real Madrid star picked up the honour after making eight appearances for the Three Lions last season. Bellingham helped England win promotion in the UEFA Nations League, finding the back of the net against Greece and tallying two assists against the Republic of Ireland.

The 22-year-old then featured in England’s European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he set up Myles Lewis-Skelly’s record-breaking winner against Albania.

Bellingham beat out Declan Rice, who came second in the voting, and Harry Kane, who came third in the voting, for the England Men’s Player of the Year award. The midfielder now joins the likes of Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and David Beckham on the exclusive list of past winners.

England Men’s Player of the Year Award: Full List of Past Winners

Year

Player

Club

2024–25

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

2023–24

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

2022–23

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

2021–22

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

2019

Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United

2018

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool

2017

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur

2016

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur

2015

Adam Lallana

Liverpool

2014

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

2013

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

2012

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

2011

Scott Parker

Tottenham Hotspur

2010

Ashley Cole

Chelsea

2009

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

2008

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

2007

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

2006

Owen Hargreaves

Bayern Munich

2005

Frank Lampard

Chelsea

2004

Frank Lampard

Chelsea

2003

David Beckham

Manchester United

Owen Hargreaves, who took home the honour in 2006, was previously the only player to receive the award while representing a club outside of England. The former Bayern Munich star held the record for the last 19 years until Bellingham.

The Real Madrid standout took the crown from Cole Palmer, who was the reigning England Men’s Player of the Year winner. Before the Chelsea man won the trophy, Bukayo Saka claimed the award in back-to-back years.

Jude Bellingham Reacts to Winning First-Ever England Award

Bellingham took to social media to collaborate with England’s official account on Instagram to share a photo of himself with the England Men’s Player of the Year trophy.

The England international also posted the photo to his Instagram story, writing “Thank you.”

Bellingham and England will be back in action during the October international break. The Three Lions are set to take on Wales in an international friendly before facing Latvia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

