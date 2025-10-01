Jude Bellingham Wins Prestigious England Award, Breaking 19-Year Streak
Jude Bellingham was named England Men’s Player of the Year for 2024–25, becoming the first player in nearly two decades to win the award while playing for a non-English club.
The Real Madrid star picked up the honour after making eight appearances for the Three Lions last season. Bellingham helped England win promotion in the UEFA Nations League, finding the back of the net against Greece and tallying two assists against the Republic of Ireland.
The 22-year-old then featured in England’s European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he set up Myles Lewis-Skelly’s record-breaking winner against Albania.
Bellingham beat out Declan Rice, who came second in the voting, and Harry Kane, who came third in the voting, for the England Men’s Player of the Year award. The midfielder now joins the likes of Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and David Beckham on the exclusive list of past winners.
England Men’s Player of the Year Award: Full List of Past Winners
Year
Player
Club
2024–25
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
2023–24
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
2022–23
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
2021–22
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
2019
Kalvin Phillips
Leeds United
2018
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
2017
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
2016
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
2015
Adam Lallana
Liverpool
2014
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
2013
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
2012
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
2011
Scott Parker
Tottenham Hotspur
2010
Ashley Cole
Chelsea
2009
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
2008
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
2007
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
2006
Owen Hargreaves
Bayern Munich
2005
Frank Lampard
Chelsea
2004
Frank Lampard
Chelsea
2003
David Beckham
Manchester United
Owen Hargreaves, who took home the honour in 2006, was previously the only player to receive the award while representing a club outside of England. The former Bayern Munich star held the record for the last 19 years until Bellingham.
The Real Madrid standout took the crown from Cole Palmer, who was the reigning England Men’s Player of the Year winner. Before the Chelsea man won the trophy, Bukayo Saka claimed the award in back-to-back years.
Jude Bellingham Reacts to Winning First-Ever England Award
Bellingham took to social media to collaborate with England’s official account on Instagram to share a photo of himself with the England Men’s Player of the Year trophy.
The England international also posted the photo to his Instagram story, writing “Thank you.”
Bellingham and England will be back in action during the October international break. The Three Lions are set to take on Wales in an international friendly before facing Latvia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.