Jude Bellingham ‘Risk’ Flagged by International Manager Before Real Madrid Return

Jude Bellingham is set to finish the March international window without making an appearance for England, after manager Thomas Tuchel declared it a “risk” for the Real Madrid midfielder to play any part against Japan on Tuesday.

Bellingham made his comeback for Los Blancos on March 22 as a substitute in the Madrid derby, having missed 10 games because of a hamstring injury. But his inclusion in England’s final squad before the World Cup roster is announced was significant, not least because it made sure the 22-year-old has remained involved as preparations ahead of the tournament accelerate.

Bellingham sat out the draw against Uruguay on Friday, but has trained and been part of the group, which is enough for Tuchel at this stage.

“I think it’s too much of a risk, so, the tendency is that he will not play,” the England boss told BBC Radio 5 Live. “We have all gained from him being part of it. He was excellent in training, but he was involved as a neutral player. He was not involved in 100% of the training.”

Bellingham Approach Benefits Real Madrid

Bellingham is only just back from a hasmtring injury. | Oscar DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images

Tuchel sees no point forcing Bellingham into a game his condition might not be fully ready for, especially with nothing directly riding on the warm-up at Wembley Stadium.

“[Training] looked very, very good but we’re still holding him back, to not take a risk. The injury is a muscle, it’s a very particular one, and we absolutely don’t want a re-injury in this moment of the season,” the German coach explained.

It means that Bellingham should be at 100% health for the crucial final stage of Real Madrid’s campaign, with La Liga and Champions League titles still on the line.

Los Blancos trail Barcelona by four points in the Spanish standings, resuming the campaign on April 4 away against island team Mallorca, and still having a potentially decisive Clásico against the Catalans to come at Camp Nou on May 10.

In the Champions League, it’s a two-legged quarterfinal against Bayern Munich on April 7 and April 15, with the German giants arguably the toughest team left in the competition.

Can Bellingham Lead England to World Cup Glory?

Bellingham is key to English hopes at the 2026 World Cup. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

A Ballon d’Or nominee in 2023, 2024 and 2025, Bellingham lays claim to being England’s best player alongside Harry Kane. He was instrumental in the Three Lions reaching the final at Euro 2024 two years ago and if England perform on the global stage this summer, seeking to win a first World Cup in 60 years, Bellingham will likely have had a major role in that.

Whatever issues there have been between Bellingham and Tuchel in the past—the manager had described the nation’s top midfielder as “repulsive” for certain behaviors and later apologized for his choice of language—appears to be water under the bridge.

“It was very good that he was in camp. He was excellent,” Tuchel said of Bellingham this time.

There is still competition for places in England’s starting XI, but Bellingham occupying a No. 10 role in front of central midfield pairing Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson appears to be the way to go.

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