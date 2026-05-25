Julian Alvarez Transfer News: Diego Simeone Drops Unexpected Hint

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone refused to rule out an exit for the widely sought-after Julián Álvarez, a known target for Arsenal and Barcelona, instead directing the line of questioning at the player himself who may have already made up his mind.

Álvarez’s future is bound to emerge as one of the most curious subplots of the 2026 summer transfer window.

A treble-winner with Manchester City, Álvarez sought to escape Erling Haaland’s shadow in the north of England in favor of developing into a protagonist elsewhere. Atléti were willing to make the Argentine their next ’face of the franchise’ with Antoine Griezmann entering his twilight, signing Álvarez for as much as $110.6 million (€95 million) in 2024.

While far from all of Atléti’s big-money attacking signings have worked out under Diego Simeone, Álvarez has been an undeniable hit in the Spanish capital. His two seasons with the club have ultimately ended in disappointment, but his work has retained the interests of Europe‘s elite.

Diego Simeone Provides Latest Julián Álvarez Transfer Update

Simeone believes Álvarez already knows where his future lies. | Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Atléti’s 2025–26 campaign ended in disaster, as they were thumped 5–1 by Villarreal on the final day of the season. Once touted to be a team of destiny, Los Rojiblancos were beaten in the Copa del Rey final by Real Sociedad on penalties and exited the Champions League in the semifinals.

A comfortable fourth-place finish in La Liga means they’ll return to Europe’s premier club competition next season, but there are no guarantees as to whether their Argentinian sharpshooter will be leading the way.

Speaking after Sunday’s defeat to the Yellow Submarine, Simeone was quizzed about Álvarez’s future. Instead of shutting the question down, the Atléti boss offered an unexpected response:

“That’s not a question for me, it’s a question for Julián,” Simeone told reporters, as quoted by SPORT.

“He’s old enough to know what he’s going to do, and I imagine he’s probably already made up his mind,” he concluded.

Who Is Leading the Julián Álvarez Race?

Barcelona are in the striker market. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Spanish media outlets are starting to believe that Álvarez won’t be donning the red and white of Atlético Madrid come the start of 2026–27. If he does depart, the striker would leave having scored 49 times in 106 appearances, including 10 in this season’s Champions League.

A fearsome ball-striker who’s set to play a big role for Argentina at the World Cup, Álvarez has attracted interest from both the Spanish and English champions.

Barcelona are heavily linked, given their desperate need to replace Robert Lewandowski, but they may be priced out of a move for the 26-year-old, with any transfer almost certainly costing more than $115 million.

Arsenal are also in the mix, even if Viktor Gyökeres showed signs of life down the stretch and Kai Havertz remains a useful center forward option. The Gunners will surely make one major splash in attack, and Álvarez could be their guy.

Paris Saint-Germain may be another team to keep an eye on, given their financial might and the potential exit of back-up striker Gonçalo Ramos.

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