Jurgen Klopp’s Agent Gives Verdict on Shock Roma Links
Jürgen Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has bluntly rejected reports claiming that his client had agreed to take over Serie A side Roma.
Klopp is revered as one of the best managers of the modern era after overcoming economical obstacles to succeed with Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. The German tactician stepped down from the Anfield hotseat at the end of the 2023–24 campaign and has been operating as the global head of soccer for Red Bull’s stable of clubs since January.
Once it became clear that Carlo Ancelotti would not take charge of Real Madrid beyond this season, numerous reports in Spain sensationally linked Klopp with the top job in the Spanish capital. Kosicke was forced to publicly rebuff those suggestions and has delivered another statement of denial.
“Klopp coaching Roma? This news is not true,” the representative told winwin.
The Italian publication La Stampa was the first to report on Monday that not only was Klopp linked with the managerial role at Roma, but that he had already “agreed” to take over in the Italian capital. The same Turin-based outlet followed up those claims by revealing that Roma as an institution had also rejected those rumours.
Kosicke took an even firmer stance when speaking to BILD. “Total nonsense,” he huffed. “It’s getting boring having to constantly comment on such rumours.”
At his unveiling as Red Bull’s international chief, Klopp revealed the fatigue he had with day-to-day management. “I wasn’t really happy as a coach anymore; it was the same thing every week, one game after the other,” he sighed. “I’m a very curious person and wanted to try something new.”
Roma’s current manager Claudio Ranieri returned to his boyhood club for a third time in November, taking over a side slumped in 12th place and leading them to the brink of Champions League qualification. The wily 73-year-old bid an emotional farewell to Roma’s fans after their final home game of the season without revealing too much about his successor. “All I can tell you is that he’ll be younger than me,” Ranieri grinned.