‘We Dream’—Jurgen Klopp Offered Surprise Return to Management

Jürgen Klopp has been offered a prospective route back into management and it could mean the Liverpool legend rocking up to a new job in Paris.

But it’s not an open invitation from reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain … it’s coming from lesser known Ligue 1 club Paris FC.

Paris FC only returned to France’s top flight this season after a 46-year absence. The club’s women’s side has long been the more successful branch, having taken over and rebranded an established D1 team, returning to regular Champions League qualification and winning the French Cup last season.

The men finished 11th in Ligue 1 this season, a respectable effort, but have never won a major trophy. Now, following the club’s gradual climb back up from the regional depths of France’s soccer pyramid, grand ambitions are ready to be realized following 2024’s takeover by the billionaire Arnault family.

Champions League qualification is the target, which would require serious disruption of the established order in France—this season’s top seven was PSG, Lens, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Rennes and Monaco, accounting for 26 of the last 30 championship winners.

But if Paris FC can achieve that, majority owner Antoine Arnault hopes it would entice Klopp.

“Who doesn’t dream of having Jürgen?” the fashion magnate told AFTER FOOT. “Of course, one day, we dream of seeing him. It won’t be in the short term because he doesn’t want to return to the bench immediately, but maybe in three, four or five years...

“If we qualify for the Champions League, I would love to convince him to come and coach our team.”

Could Paris FC Actually Hire Jürgen Klopp?

Paris FC have big ambitions. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Klopp has taken a break from being a manager since he left Liverpool in the summer of 2024, citing depleting energy after 23 consecutive seasons in charge of three different clubs. The German has constantly been linked with a return to those day to day duties, with Real Madrid probably the loudest of the speculation, which Klopp has repeatedly quashed.

Crucially, Klopp never ruled out the possibility of returning to management. It was reported in Germany in January when Xabi Alonso was fired by Los Blancos, that the 58-year-old would have seriously considered a proposal had there been one. What peeved Klopp was the “nonsense” media frenzy about him taking the job when there hadn’t been any contact from the club.

While Klopp has no immediate plans, he opened a door earlier this year that hinted it might not be too long before he’s ready to put his trademark cap back on: “I’m not quite finished as a coach yet.”

Klopp is easily among the greatest managers of the 21st century and is naturally going to be in the conversation every time an elite-level job, like Real Madrid, comes up. But there’s another reason why heading to Paris FC might not be as crazy as it initially seems.

When the Arnault family bought a controlling stake in the club of just over 50%, there was another minority investor that came aboard: Red Bull. The energy drink conglomerate purchased a stake just shy of 11% to further expand its global sporting portfolio.

The reason that carries some importance is because of Klopp’s current job, having been appointed Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer within a few months of leaving Liverpool. It makes it much less of a leap for Paris FC pursuing Klopp if he’s already part of the same extended family.

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