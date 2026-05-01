Kai Havertz Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Arsenal’s Difference Maker

Mikel Arteta revealed that he was “hopeful” of having Kai Havertz available for the second leg of Arsenal’s Champions League semifinal against Atlético Madrid on Tuesday night.

The ephemeral forward has an enormous impact on the entire team’s forward line when deployed as the sole striker, boasting a skillset laced with more craft and cunning than Viktor Gyökeres’s rugged brand of crash-ball. Unfortunately for Arteta, he simply hasn’t had his first-choice center forward available enough.

Havertz has already missed 40 games through injury this season, starting just once across the entire Champions League campaign. After suffering another setback in last weekend’s narrow victory over Newcastle United, the German once again missed the first leg against Atlético in Madrid. However, there is newfound optimism that the 26-year-old will be available for the return fixture.

What Injury Does Kai Havertz Have?

Kai Havertz had to come off in the first half against Newcastle. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

When a crestfallen Havertz trudged off the Emirates pitch and straight down the tunnel during the first half of Arsenal’s last home game in April, there was major concern. The Germany international seemingly sunk to the turf under no contact, receiving treatment before covering his face as he left the turf.

Arteta, sticking to type, has refused to divulge too many details about the specific nature of Havertz’s ailment—after all, that could give the opponent a fraction of an advantage. However, reports claim that the languid playmaker is suffering from a hamstring issue. A muscular problem kept Havertz out for three weeks in February, while it was a knee injury that derailed the first four months of his season.

When Will Kai Havertz Return From Injury for Arsenal?

Kai Havertz could still play a decisive role in the run-in. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

“Hopefully for Atlético he will be available,” Arteta revealed ahead of Arsenal’s visit from Fulham on Saturday—a game which Havertz was prematurely ruled out of. “He’s pushing every boundary.”

Havertz could yet play a decisive role for Arsenal in Europe’s premier club competition—even if he doesn’t start Tuesday’s tie. It was as a substitute from which he scored the only goal across both legs of a battling Champions League quarterfinal victory against Sporting CP last month.

Gyökeres earned some praise for his athletic showing against Atlético, scoring Arsenal’s penalty and creating their biggest chance from open play which Martin Ødegaard squandered after managing to hold off the tireless Marcos Llorente during one surge down the pitch. However, that successfully converted spot kick was Gyökeres’s only shot of the contest.

There’s little doubt that some involvement from a fit and firing Havertz would help bolster Arsenal’s tepid attack.

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