‘He Is a King’—Liverpool Star Slams Man Utd Over Transfer Mistake
Andy Robertson has hit out at Manchester United for not showing midfielder Scott McTominay the “respect” he deserves before his sale to Napoli last summer.
McTominay, a graduate of United’s academy, made a total of 255 appearances for the Red Devils but, after seven years of failing to hold down a permanent starting spot, was sold to Napoli for a fee of £25 million ($33 million) last summer.
Since arriving in Naples, McTominay has completely reinvigorated his career. He netted 12 goals and added a further six assists en route to winning the Serie A title, while he even picked up the league’s Most Valuable Player award as a reward for establishing himself as a crucial part of Antonio Conte’s side.
United have been widely criticised for cutting ties with McTominay, not only because of his talent but because of his natural passion and commitment towards the club, and Robertson took aim at the Red Devils after linking up with his Scotland teammate for international duty.
“I think he went over there [to Napoli] with a point to prove,” Liverpool left-back Robertson said of McTominay. “I think he wanted to prove Man Utd wrong and prove people in the Premier League wrong.
“He has gone over there and done that pretty successfully. That’s credit to him, credit to his attitude and his determination to be the best version of himself. Now he is a king over there.
“At Man Utd he probably lacked getting that run of games consistently, he was in and out and things like that. He probably didn’t get the respect he deserves. Then he goes over there, puts in a magnificent season and fair play to him to end it with the league title.
“Even before he was at Napoli, his standards for Scotland were unbelievable. He’s getting better and better, he has taken it to a whole new level.”
McTominay was also joined in Naples by Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour, who played his own role in the Serie A success following his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.
“Just confidence, confidence in their own ability,” said Scotland manager Steve Clarke when asked to explain the pair’s success. “The answer is that short. They’ve both got big confidence in their own ability and they’ve showcased their talent in a different league. No surprise to me.”