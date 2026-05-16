Kobbie Mainoo Pulls Back the Curtain on ‘Difficult’ Exile Under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo opened up about life under previous boss Ruben Amorim, reflecting on just how difficult it was to not even “come on as a substitute” in certain games during the Portuguese’s reign at Old Trafford.

Despite his meteoric rise under Erik ten Hag, Mainoo soon found himself at the bottom of Amorim’s pecking order. Not only did he lose his place in the XI, but he was soon reduced to minimal minutes—if that—off the bench in already-decided games.

Amorim’s bullish devotion to his 3-4-2-1 left no room for Mainoo, who admitted the manager simply did not think he fit into his system. “When there’s new managers, they have their way that they want to play and if they think you don’t fit that, then you don’t fit that,” Mainoo told Sky Sports.

“Going from playing nearly every game to not playing as often is always going to be a difficult adjustment,” he continued. “It’s difficult when you don’t even come on as a sub of course. But I’d say my family and my friends helped me see the light at the end of the tunnel. They knew it would swing back my way at some point, so I just had to be patient.”

What Mainoo Learned From Man Utd Exile

Kobbie Mainoo (left) and Ruben Amorim did not see eye to eye. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Instead of letting rip in his sit-down interview, Mainoo instead took the mature approach and revealed how his time as an outcast at Old Trafford helped shape his mentality and physical approach to the game.

“All I can do is try and work and train to maybe see it in a different light,” Mainoo said of his time spent on the sidelines, in which he relied on teammates Casemiro and Joshua Zirkzee for support.

“It was good for me in terms of learning [about] myself, the game and patience. How to schedule my life and how I train and how I work and getting into routines.”

Mainoo did consider a move out of Manchester for a fresh start last summer, but the team denied his request. Still, the midfielder never truly wanted to play in anything other than a red shirt.

“When you’re not playing many games, or any games, you consider all things,” he said. “But at the forefront of my mind was always to play for Manchester United and continue to play for this club that I’ve grown up at.”

Mainoo’s Resurgence Under Michael Carrick Made It All Worth It

Kobbie Mainoo (front) has Michael Carrick’s full support. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Once Michael Carrick took over as interim manager following Amorim’s exit in January, the English boss did not hesitate to bring Mainoo back into the fold. The 21-year-old took his rightful place next to Casemiro in United’s revived 4-2-3-1 and reminded everyone why he starred in the team’s 2023–24 FA Cup final triumph and for England at Euro 2024.

Mainoo’s resurgence eventually prompted a new deal for the midfielder that stretches to 2031, with an increased salary of a reported £150,000 ($202,000) per week. His return also helped United rediscover their swagger, securing their place in next season’s Champions League while the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea flounder below them in the table.

So much of the success comes down to Carrick, who is reportedly in talks to become United’s permanent manager. Mainoo had nothing but great things to say about the 44-year-old.

“He’s just helped with everything,” Mainoo explained. “On the pitch, he’s played the same position as me, so just giving me tips and advice on what to do and even just his management of me as a person, asking about family and stuff.

“You can believe everything that he says because he’s been there and he’s played for this club. He knows what comes on the football pitch, he knows what happens off it, playing for a club like this. Everything he says is a gem, really.”

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