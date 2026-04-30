‘Bumper’—How Kobbie Mainoo’s New Salary Compares to Man Utd Teammates

Kobbie Mainoo’s “bumper” new Manchester United contract has reportedly come with a much improved salary of somewhere in the region of £150,000 ($202,000) per week.

These fresh terms have been a long time coming for Mainoo. United’s academy graduate signed his previous deal when he was still 17 with just 77 minutes of senior soccer to his name. Such was the hype surrounding the gifted midfielder, he was handed a contract worth around $108,000 per week, according to The Times.

Mainoo would soon accrue a smattering of minutes from Erik ten Hag before really breaking through during the 2023–24 campaign. The affable kid from Stockport ended the season scoring in a triumphant FA Cup final, later starting for England in the showpiece fixture at Euro 2024.

Injuries and a failure to convince Ruben Amorim of his qualities to play alongside Bruno Fernandes—rather than instead of the immovable club captain—stymied Mainoo’s development, prompting widespread speculation of an Old Trafford exit rather than an extension to a deal which was set to expire in 2027.

The appointment of Michael Carrick has inspired a remarkable shift in Mainoo’s fortunes. Now a nailed-on starter for a side back in the Champions League again, United are in a position to hand their precious youth team product a new deal until 2031.

The extension has come with new terms of around $202,000 per week, according to the Daily Mail. While that represents almost twice as much as Mainoo could command over the previous three years, he finds himself well below the club’s top tier of earners.

Where Mainoo Ranks Among Man Utd’s Top Earners

A changing of the guard moment? | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Casemiro is widely considered to be Manchester United’s top earner—which is part of the reason why the Red Devils are prepared to part ways with their talismanic midfielder. Mainoo’s central partner is thought to earn around $470,000 per week, more than double Mainoo’s salary.

Bruno Fernandes is the only other player currently on United’s roster in the same wage bracket as Casemiro. The Portuguese captain is thought to pocket somewhere in the region of $405,000 per week, according to The Telegraph. Marcus Rashford would be entitled to a similar wage should he return from his loan spell at Barcelona at the end of the season, as expected.

There is a dip to the next bracket. The same outlet reports that Matheus Cunha signed a contract worth around $270,000 per week after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers for Old Trafford last summer. Bryan Mbeumo joined later in the same transfer window and is thought to earn less than Cunha, with his figure of $202,000 per week cited by The Guardian the same as Mainoo.

Matthijs de Ligt was reportedly willing to take a pay cut to leave Bayern Munich for Manchester United in the summer of 2022 yet was still considered to be the club’s highest earning defender on a rough weekly wage of $260,000. Harry Maguire was thought to bank a similar amount before accepting a significant sacrifice to sign a new contract, which is reportedly less than Mainoo now earns.

Benjamin Šeško’s agent confirmed that his client turned down higher offers for the prestige of joining Manchester United over the summer. “I think it was also important that Benjamin’s desire has always been Manchester United,” Elvis Basanovič revealed. “Because of that, he was willing to accept a slightly lower salary and I also accepted a lower commission.” The exact terms of that deal were thought to be somewhere around $216,000 per week, according to Slovenian outlet Sportklub.

Rank Player Weekly Salary 1. Casemiro $470,000 2. Bruno Fernandes $405,000 3. Matheus Cunha $270,000 4. Matthijs de Ligt $260,000 5. Benjamin Šeško $216,000 T-6 Bryan Mbeumo $202,000 T-6 Kobbie Mainoo $202,000

Reported values are converted from £ to $ at the time of publication.

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