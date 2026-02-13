‘Absolutely’—Kobbie Mainoo’s Resurgence Accelerates With Major Hint

Kobbie Mainoo has Michael Carrick to thank for bringing him in from the cold at Manchester United because the young midfielder is now “absolutely” back in contention for England less than four months before the 2026 World Cup is due to begin.

Who says so? Thomas Tuchel, fresh after committing to a new two-year contract extension.

That fresh deal with the FA to continue leading England until after Euro 2028—a home tournament—ironically ends the chance of Tuchel becoming Manchester United’s next permanent manager. But there is every possibility he will now be working closely with Mainoo anyway.

“[He is] absolutely back in the frame,” the German coach told reporters. “It is great that he is back on the pitch. He is such a huge talent. He has played already a tournament from start to finish for England, so he is back in the picture.”

The 20-year-old hasn’t played for England since 2024 following a meteoric rise that peaked with staring the European Championship final. Injuries and then Amorim’s view that he wasn’t right to start at club level saw him fall out of contention and Tuchel is yet to call on Mainoo.

But everything has very quickly changed. Darren Fletcher initially put Mainoo back in the United team and Carrick—a big admirer of his talent—has run with that. His resurgence, for having barely played for several months, even led Gary Lineker to jokingly suggest he ought to sue his former boss.

Mainoo Resurgence Damning Indictment of Amorim

It isn’t only Mainoo that is impressing Tuchel. The boss has stated that Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are both also back in the England picture.

Some of that is down to fitness, with neither having a clean run free of injuries in recent seasons, but these Tuchel comments also serve the narrative that Amorim was holding certain players back.

The Portuguese was stubbornly wedded to his 3-4-2-1 system, which Tuchel has more or less confirmed was responsible for Maguire and Shaw being overlooked.

“There are some players suddenly back in the picture, they play a back four now and play with a different style, which is a bit easier to translate to our structure at the moment,” he explained.

“It’s good competition.”

It wasn’t so long ago—October 2024, to be precise—that an England squad featured no Manchester United players whatsoever for the first time since 1976. Mainoo had originally been selected by ex-manager Gareth Southgate but pulled out through injury, leaving no other representatives.

That became the norm and the only United player Tuchel has selected to date is Marcus Rashford, who has been with other clubs on loan since last January and hardly counts.

Suddenly, there is a situation whereby Mainoo, Shaw and Maguire are not only getting picked for the squad but are actually in the starting XI at the World Cup.

Facing competition from United transfer target Elliot Anderson, Mainoo could be a perfect midfield partner for Declan Rice. England don’t have an established left back, with Nico O’Reilly playing the last two qualifiers in November but now thriving in midfield for Manchester City. Equally, there is no set centre back partnership, which could be Maguire’s ticket back into the side.

