Kopa Trophy: Full List of Winners, Most Wins of All Time
Every year, the Kopa Trophy goes to the best U-21 player in the world, honoring the brightest emerging stars in soccer.
First created in 2018, the prize is one of the honors handed out annually at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Every previous winner of the award is now a household name, with trophy cabinets full of silverware for both club and country. Some are even household names at the time of winning the award, despite their ages.
Barcelona players have dominated the award since its inception, with five of the seven men’s winners representing the Catalan outfit. The first-ever Women’s Kopa Trophy winner also dons the Blaugrana shirt.
With the 2026 nominees for both the Men’s and Women’s Kopa Trophy now revealed, Barcelona could easily continue the trend at October’s ceremony.
Here’s a full rundown of the award’s history.
Kopa Trophy History Breakdown
- Men’s Kopa Trophy Winners
- Who Has Won the Most Men’s Kopa Trophy Awards?
- Women’s Kopa Trophy Winners
- Who Has Won the Most Women’s Kopa Trophy Awards?
Men’s Kopa Trophy Winners
Year
Player
Club
Country
2025
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Spain
2024
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Spain
2023
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
England
2022
Gavi
Barcelona
Spain
2021
Pedri
Barcelona
Spain
2020
N/A
N/A
N/A
2019
Matthijs de Ligt
Juventus
Netherlands
2018
Kylian Mbappé
PSG
France
Who Has Won the Most Men’s Kopa Trophy Awards?
In 2025, Lamine Yamal became the first player to ever win two Kopa Trophy awards. The Barcelona star first took home the honor in 2024 after he helped Spain win Euro 2024 one day after he turned 17 years old.
Then, Yamal hoisted the prize a year later for his contributions to Barcelona’s domestic treble in 2024–25. The winger also finished as the Ballon d’Or runner-up at age 18.
Yamal could extend his record as the player with the most Kopa Trophy wins in 2026 if he wins the award for the third-consecutive season. After helping Barcelona defend their La Liga and Spanish Super Cup titles and then winning the World Cup with La Roja, the 19-year-old is the overwhelming favorite.
Player
Wins
Lamine Yamal
2 (2024, 2025)
Jude Bellingham
1 (2023)
Gavi
1 (2022)
Pedri
1 (2021)
Matthijs de Ligt
1 (2019)
Kylian Mbappé
1 (2018)
Women’s Kopa Trophy Winners
Year
Player
Club
Country
2025
Vicky López
Barcelona
Spain
Who Has Won the Most Women’s Kopa Trophy Awards?
The inaugural Women’s Kopa Trophy went to Barcelona winger Vicky López. At age 19, the Spanish youngster was named the best women’s U-21 player in the world after a breakout season with the first team.
López scored nine goals in 37 appearances en route to Barcelona’s domestic treble. She also made her Champions League debut and quickly became the third-youngest player in club history to find the back of the net in Europe’s premier club competition.
López is once again nominated for the award in 2026 and could join Yamal as the only two players to win multiple Kopa Trophy awards.
Player
Wins
Vicky López
1 (2025)
Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell