Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde are reportedly among the group of players who were “unconvinced” by Xabi Alonso’s approach—be that tactical or otherwise—at Real Madrid.

There are unique demands to the Real Madrid job, yet Alonso seemed to tick many of those boxes. Here was a trophy-laden former player who “knew the club” and won with the club in years gone by, getting a first-hand view of precisely what he was walking into when he replaced Carlo Ancelotti last summer.

Alonso also had a reputation as a manager. After taking his time to hone his craft in Real Sociedad’s youth setup, he led Bayer Leverkusen from the brink of the relegation zone to an unbeaten Bundesliga title, while also winning the German Cup and reaching the Europa League final. The sage 44-year-old even remained in the Rhineland, reportedly turning down Liverpool, to get a taste of Champions League football from the dugout.

All that preparation still couldn’t steel him for the challenge which came in the form of the club’s dressing room.

Tensions appeared to peak just when results were also at their best. Madrid pulled five points clear of Barcelona with a Clásico victory at the end of October, but the telling detail from that win was Vinicius Jr’s outburst at his substitution. The Brazilian is billed by The Athletic as one of at least three players who did not accept Alonso’s “footballing ideas and personal attitude.”

Bellingham was said to be part of this cabal along with vice captain Valverde, who publicly aired his frustration at having to play at right back. Bellingham subsequently came out in support of the manager, publicly hailing him as “an incredible coach” who “has very clear ideas on how to attack and how to defend.”

The mutiny wasn’t all-consuming. The report lists Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Arda Güler—three regulars who were often praised by the coach—as in support of Alonso. Intriguingly, the lesser spotted Dani Ceballos and backup center back Raúl Asencio are also credited with sympathy for the manager.

In the end the club’s upper management appeared to side with Vinicius Jr’s cohort by not disciplining the player for his public Clásico outburst. Yet, the war of words did not go only one way.

Alonso’s ‘Scathing’ Outburst at Real Madrid Squad

“I didn’t know I was coming to coach a nursery!” Alonso is reported to have shouted at his players during a training session in November, per MARCA. This is described as a “cry of frustration” when faced with a “sulking” squad which displayed a “poor attitude” towards the manager’s tactical sessions.

It was at this time that reports surfaced which claimed that Vinicius Jr was refusing to sign a contract extension while Alonso was still at the club. The Brazilian forward was not thought to be alone in possessing a sense of exasperation for the incoming coach, who was derided by some as “distant and unapproachable.” More than one reportedly came to the damning conclusion that: “He thinks he’s Pep Guardiola.”

Those tensions are thought to have permeated through to Alonso, whose training ground outburst is billed as a turning point in his relationship with the squad, opening up “wound which never healed.”

Bellingham famously described Madrid’s style under Ancelotti when they won the club’s most recent Champions League title in 2023 as “off the cuff.” Alonso had far more specific tactical demands, which were relayed in a way that grated with a squad used to a lighter touch.

It’s claimed that the “doubts and discontent” within the squad were filtered up to the board who put an end to Alonso’s babysitting.

Alonso ‘Blames’ Sacking on Real Madrid’s Galácticos

Real Madrid’s brief statement announcing Alonso’s exit described it as a “mutual agreement.” However, The Athletic claim that multiple sources insist that the former midfielder was “sacked”—which very much caught him by surprise.

All the reports filtering out of the club in the immediate aftermath of a spirited defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final claimed that Madrid would implement a stay of executive for Alonso. Had Raúl Asencio or Álvaro Carreras been able to aim two shots from within the penalty box not directly as Joan García, Alonso’s side may have forced extra time and perhaps prevailed against their arch rivals.

Madrid’s general director José Ángel Sánchez clearly had a different view, calling Alonso into the training ground on Monday to inform him that he had been let go. The shocked coach judged the decision “wrong and unfair,” promptly turning his ire on the “culture of Galáctico power at the Bernabéu.”

