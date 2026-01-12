Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid Squad React to Xabi Alonso’s Shock Departure
Real Madrid left the football world reeling after cutting ties with Xabi Alonso two weeks into the new year.
The pressure was always mounting on the former Bayer Leverkusen boss after Los Blancos surrendered their place atop the La Liga standings to bitter rivals Barcelona. Champions League defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City did not help Alonso’s cause, and a Spanish Super Cup failure all-but pushed the Spaniard out the door.
Real Madrid parted ways with the 44-year-old just seven months into his tenure, ending what was expected to be at minimum a three-year reign at the Bernabéu. Alonso’s contract is void now, though, and Real Madrid Castilla boss Álvaro Arbeloa is set to take over the team.
The change in leadership prompted swift reactions across social media before players joined in, bidding farewell to their manager.
Kylian Mbappé Leads the Charge
The first player to publicly address Alonso’s exit was Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman took to Instagram to send his well wishes the way of the recently departed manager.
“It’s been short but it was a pleasure to play for you & learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since Day 1,” Mbappé shared.
“I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football. Best of luck for your next chapter.”
Mbappé enjoyed a spectacular run of form under Alonso. The 27-year-old leads the team with 29 goals this season in a campaign that makes him an early favorite for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.
Güler Delivers Heartfelt Goodbye to Alonso
Perhaps the most emotional farewell from the Real Madrid dressing room came from Arda Güler. The 20-year-old played the best football of his career under Alonso, who put the time and effort into developing the young midfielder.
“Mr. Xabi Alonso, thank you for believing and trusting in me from the first day,” Güler penned.
“Every conversation, every detail, every demand helped shape my game and push me to a higher level. I’m truly grateful for everything you added to my journey. Your faith in me made me a better player.
“Wishing you and your staff nothing but success in what comes next. Your impact will always stay with me.”
Supports Pours in From Real Madrid Players
Aurélien Tchouaméni soon joined in with his own message for Alonso on Monday evening. “Thank you for everything! It was a pleasure to get to learn from one of the best ever. All the best for your journey.”
Dean Huijsen also took to Instagram to thank the manager that spearheaded his move from Bournemouth to the Spanish capital. “Thank you for everything I have experienced with you, Mister. I wish you the best in your future.”
Backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin called Alonso “a great manager” while Dani Ceballos promised “only great things await.” Federico Valverde hailed the Spaniard for always having “a great attitude.”
Rodrygo, meanwhile, shared the following message: “Mister, thank you for every day we spent together, for the trust, the learning and the moments of shared experience. I wish you great success on your future, and that your journey continues to grow.”
As it stands, Vinicius Junior has yet to publicly acknowledge Alonso’s exit.