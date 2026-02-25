Kylian Mbappe Injury: Progress, Potential Recovery Date for Real Madrid Star

Kylian Mbappé has been the shining light for Real Madrid during another difficult campaign but the Spanish giants must now cope without their red-hot superstar.

The prolific Frenchman has posted a ludicrous 39-goal season to date despite battling lingering issues with his knee. Having played through the pain in recent months, Mbappé has finally re-entered the treatment room.

The 27-year-old was visibly hampered by his knee injury during the 2–1 defeat to Osasuna at the weekend and has been omitted from Madrid’s squad for the Champions League playoff second leg against Benfica.

Álvaro Arbeloa will be desperate to welcome his star performer back onto the battlefield sooner rather than later, but when will Mbappé be available to make his comeback?

When Will Kylian Mbappé Return From Injury?

Madrid need Mbappé back quickly. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mbappé has already missed several matches due to his knee problem this season, including the recent 4–1 victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga. Given the ongoing nature of his complaint, Madrid will want to be patient with their prized forward to avoid exacerbating the issue.

No exact timeframe from the club has been put on Mbappe’s return as things stand, but AS have reported that he will sit out the upcoming La Liga clash with Getafe on Mar. 2 alongside the European tie with Benfica.

They claim that his comeback is therefore expected against Celta Vigo on Mar. 7, which would ensure he’s available for the first leg of Madrid’s Champions League last 16 tie—should they progress beyond the playoffs—against either Manchester City or Sporting CP.

With that potential European encounter being a critical clash, Madrid may even be tempted to limit Mbappe’s involvement against Celta.

Who Can Replace Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid?

Gonzalo García will get an opportunity. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Replacing Mbappé is an impossible task but it appears likely that young Gonzalo García will be granted the opportunity to fill his shoes. The 21-year-old has managed six goals in his limited involvement since an incredible breakout FIFA Club World Cup campaign last summer.

Gonzalo will partner Vinicius Junior up front in Árbeloa’s unorthodox 4-4-2 formation, with Madrid’s attacking dynamism drained by injuries to Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo—although the latter is expected to return against Getafe.

There are fitness issues in defense, too, with long-term absentee Éder Militão joined by Dean Huijsen in the treatment room.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE