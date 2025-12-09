Kylian Mbappe Sparks Major Real Madrid Injury Scare Before Crucial Man City Clash
Kylian Mbappé missed Real Madrid’s final training session before Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City which has been billed as a “do-or-die” fixture for his under-pressure manager Xabi Alonso.
The French forward was thought to be carrying an injury throughout Sunday’s sloppy showing against Celta Vigo, yet battled through the pain to last the full 90 minutes. Mbappé came close to nabbing what would have been an equalizing goal with a deft lob which looped narrowly past the crossbar.
Yet, as has so often been the case this season, when Mbappé fails to score, so do Real Madrid, who tumbled to a chaotic 2–0 defeat on their long-awaited return to the Santiago Bernabéu.
The Frenchman has failed to find the net in just six of his 21 appearances this season, and Madrid have only won two of those rare outings. In fact, Alonso’s side haven’t scored a goal which wasn’t either created or converted by their No. 10 in any of their last four matches.
There is now real concern that the capital club will be forced to cut that dependency cord against City after Mbappé sat out Tuesday’s open training session with a blow to his knee. MARCA describe his involvement as “a serious doubt” and warn that even if the prolific forward were to force his way onto the field, “he would be very limited.”
France’s captain could very well be joined on the sidelines by his compatriot Eduardo Camavinga who damaged his ankle against Athletic Club last week.
Alonso Living Game by Game at Real Madrid
Above the wailing surrounding Mbappé’s non-involvement, the overriding soundtrack to Wednesday’s European clash is one of evil whispers about Alonso’s precarious position. BBC Sport are one of many outlets that have effectively billed the meeting with Manchester City as a must-win fixture for the Real Madrid boss should he wish to retain that position.
Alonso remains defiant in the face of this mounting speculation—and Aurélien Tchouaméni certainly didn’t throw his boss under the bus, lamenting: “The manager had a good plan, but we players are the ones on the pitch.”
The issue for Alonso is that some of his most important players may not be on the pitch against City. Before the blow of Mbappé, Real Madrid discovered that they will be without key center back Éder Militão until April. Fellow defenders Dean Huijsen, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ferland Mendy are also missing.
Álvaro Carreras and Fran García will mercifully be available to feature as domestic bans are not carried across to continental competition, although that only defers their defensive selection crisis until next weekend, when Alonso himself may be forced to get his boots back on—if he is still in a job by then, that is.