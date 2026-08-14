Kylian Mbappe Reveals Why He Is Excited to Play for Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé says he’s looking forward to playing under José Mourinho because of his experience of winning at the highest level, suggesting winning major trophies will happen sooner rather than later.

Madrid president Florentino Pérez opted to try something new off the back of a disappointing 2024–25 campaign overseen by Carlo Ancelotti. He turned to a long-term project led by Xabi Alonso, but the former Madrid midfielder lasted just a few months in the role, leaving at the start of the year.

Yes-man Álvaro Arbeloa—now a Premier League manager with Fulham—succeeded Alonso until the end of the season, and Pérez has since pivoted to familiarity. Mourinho hasn’t won a league title since 2015 and certainly isn’t the “special” manager he once was, yet Pérez believes his longtime friend is the right man to tame the superstars at his disposal and ensure they coalesce for the sake of the collective.

The club has already locked down Vinícius Júnior for the long haul, and ensuring Mbappé is onside will be crucial for the returning manager throughout his tenure. The Frenchman hasn’t been universally cherished in the Spanish capital despite a stellar scoring record, but his brilliance came to the fore at the World Cup, where he claimed a second Golden Boot.

Now, Mbappé’s ready to get to work with Mourinho and end his wait for a major trophy with Los Blancos.

Mbappe Opens Up on Early Mourinho Relationship

Mbappé has reported back to Madrid‘s training ground. | Maria Jimenez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

“We talked a lot during the World Cup, and also during the past days here.” Mbappé on Mourinho

The French superstar enjoyed an extended break after the World Cup, reporting for the start of his preseason this week. Madrid’s La Liga season gets underway against Espanyol on Aug. 22, and Mbappé could feature in their final summer outing against Schalke on Sunday.

After two years of supreme goalscoring, it’s time for Mbappé to deliver major titles in the Spanish capital. His relationship with Mourinho will undoubtedly be important, and the forward has spoken glowingly to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo of the Portuguese coach.

“It is very positive to have a coach with this experience, who knows how to win and knows the path we must follow in order to achieve victories.” Mbappé said.

“As a player, it is wonderful to have a coach who knows where he is going. I believe his presence is a positive thing for us.”

Mourinho’s first spell at Madrid was certainly tumultuous, but he ultimately brought Barcelona’s reign of dominance over Spanish soccer to an end by crafting a counterattacking juggernaut that became the first team to reach 100 points in La Liga (2011–12).

Mbappe’s Vow Reinforces Madrid’s Intent

Mbappé hasn’t won a major piece of silverware with Los Blancos. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

A club so used to winning and claiming the most lucrative honors soccer has to offer has been bereft of major silverware over the past two years. Last season, Madrid didn’t win a single trophy for just the second time since 2009–10, before Mourinho’s first arrival.

Once again, Mourinho has been tasked with bringing a spell of Barça supremacy to a close, even if Hansi Flick’s iteration isn’t quite as magical as Pep Guardiola‘s all-conquering unit—one eventually ground down by the Portuguese coach.

He delivered the Copa del Rey in year one and La Liga the following season. While plenty have written the 63-year-old off upon his return, Mbappé has assured a demanding fanbase that Madrid’s glory days will soon re-emerge.

“I believe we have to win, and I am sure that this year we will return to winning titles. I am certain of that,” he asserted. “This is what we want, and it will happen because I feel that the team has the desire.

“We will stay focused throughout the year in order to make Real Madrid's fans happy, as there is nothing more important than winning titles with the team and feeling the joy of the fans.”

Mbappé himself hasn’t won a major trophy since joining the club.