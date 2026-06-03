Florentino Perez Confirms Jose Mourinho As Real Madrid’s New Manager—But There’s a Catch

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez confirmed José Mourinho as the next manager of Real Madrid, more than a decade after his first spell in charge at the Bernabéu ended.

The Spaniard took to social media to put an end to the speculation that has run rampant over the last month. Pérez announced Mourinho’s imminent return to the Spanish capital as part of his campaign for re-election.

The announcement came around the same time his challenger Enrique Riquelme is set to announce the blockbuster signing he intends to bring to Madrid if elected. The 37-year-old confirmed that if he is elected, Mourinho will not be the manager he chooses to lead the team back from despair.

MOUcha historia por hacer. pic.twitter.com/7wLmDk8r2M — Florentino 2026 (@Florentino2026_) June 3, 2026

Real Madrid have yet to confirm the appointment because the expected deal for Mourinho will only go through if Pérez wins his re-election bid. Recent reports claim the Portuguese boss already signed a three-year contract with Los Blancos to kickstart a new—yet familiar—era at the Bernabéu.

Mourinho is set to replace Álvaro Arbeloa in the dugout after the former right back was unable to steady the ship that had already started to wane under Xabi Alonso in the first half of the season. Real Madrid ended the season trophyless and in the midst of a dressing room civil war.

Now the pressure will be on Mourinho to pull the team from crisis and bring silverware back to the Spanish capital.

Mourinho Divides Opinions

José Mourinho is a divisive figure. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

As recently as February, Mourinho came to blows with Los Blancos over his defense of Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni, who was accused of racist abuse by Vinicius Junior. Mourinho implied that Vinicius Jr had incited the situation. Prestianni admitted to a homophobic slur instead, which carries a lesser punishment.

The news of his possible return to Spain’s capital divided opinion. Iker Casillas was one of those Mourinho clashed with during his first spell, and the legendary goalkeeper opposes his return now—although, he says, not for personal reasons.

“I have no problem with Mourinho,” Casillas posted on X. “He seems like a great professional to me. I don’t want him at Real Madrid. I think other coaches would be better equipped to coach at the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more.”

However, the argument in Mourinho’s favor is that he, like few others this century, has the ability to unify a squad behind him. After the infighting and chaos that has consumed Real Madrid, it’s that kind of figure—rather than an intelligent tactics-driven coach—the club needs.

Mourinho’s Career Decline

José Mourinho has failed to reach his previous heights in recent years. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Portuguese was at the height of his powers when Real Madrid hired him the first time in 2010, fresh off winning the Champions League as part of a treble with Inter. At that time, Mourinho had won six league titles in three countries in eight years. He added another in 2011–12, with a Madrid team spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, amassing 100 points and 121 goals.

But things haven’t been quite the same since. Mourinho won a Premier League title in his second season back at Chelsea in 2014–15, before a spectacular collapse led to his firing only a few months later. A spell at Manchester United went the same way after some initial success, with later appointments at Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Fenerbahçe and Benfica notably a step below the elite.

Still, he is Pérez’s man to take over the club—it just remains to be seen whether Pérez will still be the man at the helm after the election, set to unfold on June 7.

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