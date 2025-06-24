Kylian Mbappe Sends Three-Word Warning Ahead of Club World Cup Debut
After a bout of illness, Kylian Mbappé is back training with Real Madrid as he gears up for his first FIFA Club World Cup appearance.
Real Madrid were forced to kick off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign under new boss Xabi Alonso without Mbappé. Upon arriving in the United States, the Frenchman was hospitalized with gastroenteritis and missed Los Blancos’ opening two matches of the newly expanded tournament.
Mbappé has since been discharged and reunited with Real Madrid in Miami. As the 26-year-old works towards a full recovery and return to match fitness, he shared a positive update on social media.
Mbappé posted a photo of himself back in training with the caption, “Back at it!”
It is a great sign for Real Madrid that Mbappé is working with the team less than a week after he was in the hospital. For the club’s upcoming opponents, the update is more of a warning.
After a slow start in a white shirt, Mbappé finished off his 2024–25 campaign with 43 goals across all competitions. The forward found the back of the net 31 times in La Liga alone, becoming the fourth player in Real Madrid history to win the Pichichi Trophy in his debut season. He also took home the European Golden Boot for his efforts.
Real Madrid currently sit atop Group H in the FIFA Club World Cup standings after a 1–1 draw against Al Hilal and a 3–1 victory over Pachuca. The Spanish giants have looked decent under Alonso, but they have been without their best goalscorer leading the line.
It remains to be seen whether Mbappé will feature in Los Blancos’ final group stage fixture against RB Salzburg or wait until the club’s potential knockout stage berth to return. Either way, Real Madrid are in for a major boost once the France international finally makes his FIFA Club World Cup debut.
