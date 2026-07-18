LA Galaxy vs. LAFC—MLS: Live Score and Match Stats

LA Galaxy and LAFC go head-to-head on Friday night in what’s sure to be a hotly contested ‘El Tráfico.’

The Galaxy historically have a good home record against their neighborhood rivals, winning eight of the 13 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park. LAFC have been successful just twice on the road, and they come into the contest on a poor run of form.

Denis Bouanga’s form is a bright spot—he’s on six MLS goals for the season—but Marc Dos Santos’ side are falling well short of expectations to date. The importance of beating the Galaxy is not on the manager, though, as he said of the fixture being one of the first as MLS returns to action after a World Cup-induced layoff: “An LAFC-LA Galaxy game is not just any other game ... it's the biggest rivalry in MLS.”

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