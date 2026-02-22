La Liga Title Race: How Barcelona, Real Madrid’s Next Five La Liga Games Compare

Barcelona and Real Madrid are trading blows atop the La Liga standings, setting the stage for a chaotic battle for the Spanish crown.

Los Blancos were fueled with hope when they finally claimed the top spot in the league last weekend, taking a two-point gap over their bitter rivals thanks to a dominant 4–1 win over Real Sociedad. Their place at the summit was short-lived, though, after a costly 2–1 defeat to Osasuna on Saturday left the door open for the Catalans to strike back.

Hansi Flick’s men did just that against a struggling Levante side, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory at Camp Nou. The three points put the defending Spanish champions back in first place, minimizing the fallout from their 2–1 defeat to Girona on Monday.

Now only one point separates the arch rivals, and a challenging slate of fixtures coming for both Barcelona and Real Madrid could add even more twists and turns the 2025–26 La Liga title race.

Barcelona, Real Madrid’s Next Five La Liga Games

Barcelona reclaimed first place from Real Madrid. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Barcelona (61 points) Real Madrid (60 points) Villarreal (H) – Feb. 28 Getafe (H) – Mar. 2 Athletic Club (A) – Mar. 8 Celta Vigo (A) – Mar. 7 Sevilla (H) – Mar. 15 Elche (H) – Mar. 14 Rayo Vallecano (H) – Mar. 22 Atlético Madrid (H) – Mar. 22 Atlético Madrid (A) – Apr. 5 Mallorca (A) – Apr. 5

Barcelona must now prepare to take on third-place Villarreal to close out February. The Catalans get the added boost of hosting the Yellow Submarine at Camp Nou, where they have not lost since returning to the iconic venue in November.

Next up is Athletic Club, a team that—on paper—typically poses a large threat to Barcelona, but Ernesto Valverde’s men have conceded nine goals and scored zero in their two matches against the defending Spanish champions this season.

Sevilla, on the other hand, come in with the added confidence of having secured a 4–1 victory in the reverse fixture. No matter what their current form is, they typically get up for a big game, just like Rayo Vallecano. The Madrid-based side has taken points off Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid this season.

Speaking of Los Colchoneros, they will be waiting for the Catalans after the March international window. Atlético Madrid will smell blood in the water if there is any rust plaguing Barcelona upon their return to domestic action.

Real Madrid will hope to bounce back from their recent slip up. | Maria Jimenez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Real Madrid will be desperate to kick off March with three points against Getafe, a task that has been relatively simple for the Spanish giants in recent years. Celta Vigo away from home present a much larger test, especially after they embarrassed Los Blancos back in December.

Elche, their next opponents, are barely staying above the relegation zone, and a trip to the Bernabéu should be too much for the struggling side to handle. Still, they will feel perhaps more confident than they should after sharing points with Real Madrid during the team’s skid under Xabi Alonso.

Then, waiting for the 15-time European champions are Atlético. Depending on how close the standings are at the end of March, the stakes will be even higher than just a typical Madrid derby. Should Diego Simeone’s men replicate their September rout, the implications for Real Madrid could go far beyond just the bitter taste of defeat against their arch rivals.

Following the international window, Arbeloa’s side makes the trip to Mallorca. The hosts might have the crowd on their side, but they simply do not have the firepower to keep up with Los Blancos at their best. But Real Madrid are certainly not infallible, especially in games they should win.

