L.A.’s World Cup Fever Moves to MLS Rivalry As LAFC, Galaxy Clash in Nationally Televised El Trafico

The streets of Los Angeles might be known for their traffic, but they’ve become accustomed to soccer more than ever in the last month, with SoFi Stadium hosting eight World Cup games, including two U.S. men’s national team matches.

While the World Cup in Los Angeles is in the books, soccer’s place in the city continues to grow, and Major League Soccer’s most heated rivalry takes center stage on Friday night as LAFC pays a visit to the Los Angeles Galaxy in one of the few bona fide local rivalries in North American sports.

“If you have to choose a game to get started again, it’s this game,” said LAFC manager Marc Dos Santos, as the matchup, dubbed “El Tráfico” for the city’s jammed roads, marks the return to MLS play after the World Cup for both sides.

“An LAFC vs. LA Galaxy game is not just another game. What I was saying is that if both teams compete for first place or last place, it’s still a big game. It’s the biggest rivalry in MLS, and I say that after I was involved in Montréal vs. Toronto, Vancouver vs. Seattle, Vancouver vs. Portland ... I saw the other rivalries, Galaxy vs. LAFC is the number one.”

The matchup will bring some World Cup talents back to MLS play, as well. After a disheartening group stage exit with South Korea, Son Heung-min is back in the black and gold seeking his first MLS goal of the season, while winger Jacob Shaffelburg returns after helping Canada to a historic round of 16 run.

Both will be accustomed to the intensity, while the others—including stars Denis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris and Marco Reus—will go from weeks off to intense pressure as soon as the whistle blows. At the same time, both teams have changed in the last few weeks, as the Galaxy transferred former Designated Player winger Gabriel Pec and LAFC sent striker Nathan Ordaz to D.C. United in a trade.

“A derby is always about passion, about identity. It’s not even related to the team. It’s also related to the fans,” said Lloris. “L.A. is a big sports city, and obviously, it’s also about pride. I really enjoy, like all my teammates, this type of game. You represent the LAFC community, and you want the best for them.”

A Massive Television Audience Expected

Son Heung-min has never played against the LA Galaxy and is on the hunt for his first goal of 2026. | Liza Rosales/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The in-person attendance is likely to be around 27,000 at a sold-out Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., on Friday. Yet the television audience could be well beyond that of a typical MLS match, including other El Tráfico derbies.

With World Cup buzz still at a fever pitch, the matchup will be shown nationally on Fox’s main channel, which has broadcast the biggest games at the 2026 World Cup. By scheduling the game between the World Cup semifinals and final and securing a national TV spot, MLS and its stakeholders hope fans will come around to the league, benefiting from the overwhelming excitement around the sport.

The overall impact of the World Cup on MLS won’t be felt for years, but there’s hope it can be a game-changer. Friday’s match, the last of five games scheduled for the two days between the semifinal and final, will be a significant part of that.

“It’s a hell of a way to get started,” said Galaxy manager Greg Vanney. “I don’t know that either team will be the perfect version of themselves coming off such a long break, but it won’t change the emotion and the competitive spirit that is going to be in this game.”

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