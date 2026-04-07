LAFC vs. Cruz Azul Preview—Concacaf Champions Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup enters its climax start with a tasty MLS vs. Liga MX clash as Los Angeles FC host reigning champions Cruz Azul on Tuesday night in the first leg of their quarterfinals tie.

LAFC had to dig-deep to defeat Costa Rican outfit LD Alajuelense in the round of 16, needing a David Martínez second leg stoppage-time winner to advance to the tournament’s quarterfinals for the fourth time in team history.

With seven titles in their trophy case, Cruz Azul is the most successful team in Concacaf Champions Cup history and arrive at this stage having vanquished fellow Liga MX powerhouse Monterrey. Now, La Máquina face their toughest challenge yet in their quest to become the first team in over a decade to repeat as champions.

Tuesday’s clash will mark only the second time these two teams meet all-time, with the MLS side winning the first encounter in 2020. Fast forward six years and these are two of the strongest teams in the region, and whoever advances from the tie will be seen as arguably the biggest favorite to conquer continental glory in 2026.

LAFC vs. Cruz Azul Score Prediction

LAFC land first blow against reigning champions

Son Heung-min (left) and Denis Bouanga are in mid-season form. | Kevork Djansezian/MLS/Getty Images

It’s only the fourth time in club history that LAFC have made it to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, and with one of the most complete rosters they’ve ever assembled, Dos Santos’s men will feel confident they can overcome any rival in the region—even the reigning monarchs.

Fans at BMO field will energize the Black and Gold, who at this point early in the MLS season, will likely prioritize a deep continental run before the league’s one-month World Cup break in the summer. Cruz Azul, on the other hand, is squabbling for positions in the Liga MX Clausura 2026 table and fatigue has started to compromise Larcamón’s side in recent contests.

After a strong start of the term, La Máquina have regressed over the past month. Looking far from their best form and traveling to the United States, where positive results have eluded Cruz Azul in recent times, the reigning champions could be there for the taking.

LAFC’s home record to start the year : LAFC is undefeated at home in 2026, winning the six fixtures by an aggregate score of 14–1.

: LAFC is undefeated at home in 2026, winning the six fixtures by an aggregate score of 14–1. Cruz Azul’s U.S. nightmares : La Máquina have failed to win any of their last 10 official games on U.S. soil, notably enduring the joint-worst defeat in club history last summer when the Seattle Sounders pummeled them 7–0 in the Leagues Cup.

: La Máquina have failed to win any of their last 10 official games on U.S. soil, notably enduring the joint-worst defeat in club history last summer when the Seattle Sounders pummeled them 7–0 in the Leagues Cup. Bouanga, Son duo on fire: Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga are already firing on all cylinders. The duo combined for seven goal involvements in the 6–0 thrashing of Orlando City at the weekend and now face a side that’s failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five games.

Prediction: LAFC 2–1 Cruz Azul

LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Cruz Azul

LAFC will go all out to get a first leg advantage. | FotMob

Injuries continue to hinder LAFC’s depth in certain areas, as Dos Santos won’t be able to call upon defenders Igor Jesus and Aaron Long, while Canada international midfielder Stephen Eustáquio will also miss the clash against his former club.

Nkosi Tafari and Ryan Porteus have done well in the heart of defense and keep their places in the XI ahead of Hugo Lloris. Marco Delgado anchors the midfield with Timothy Tillman getting license to operate as a box-to-box midfielder.

Venezuela international David Martínez could get the nod over Tyler Boyd on the right wing, complementing an attack headlined by Bouanga and Son with El Salvador’s Nathan Ordaz occupying the spaces left vacant by the fluid duo of talismans.

LAFC predicted lineup vs. Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Palencia, Porteus, Tafari, Hollingshead; Tillman, Delgado; Martínez, Ordaz, Bouanga, Son

Cruz Azul Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC

Kevin Mier is poised to return to Cruz Azul’s lineup between the sticks. | FotMob

Wingback Rodolfo Rotondi and center back Jesús Orozco are the only two notable injuries Cruz Azul are currently dealing with. The former will be replaced by Omar Campos and Gonzalo Piovi will take his usual spot on the left side of a back-three that will be completed by Erik Lira and Willer Ditta.

The midfield foursome of Jeremy Márquez, Carlos Rodriguez, Agustín Palavecino and José Paradela are the key to Cruz Azul’s success, constantly interchanging positions to appear unmarked at different sides and heights of the midfield looking to feed the powerful Gabriel Fernández up top.

Andrés Gudiño had a strong start of the season in goal, but after a couple of shaky performances and Colombia international Kevin Mier returning to full health, the time has probably come for Larcamón to return to his top-choice goalkeeper.

Cruz Azul predicted lineup vs. LAFC (4-2-3-1): Mier; Ditta, Lira, Piovi; Rodarte, Márquez, Rodríguez, Campos; Palavecino, Paradela; Fernández

What Time Does LAFC vs. Cruz Azul Kick Off?

Location : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Tuesday, April 7

: Tuesday, April 7 Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7p.m. PT

How to Watch LAFC vs. Cruz Azul on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Fox Sports 2, FOX One, TUDN USA, Fox Sports App, fuboTV, ViX Canada OneSoccer, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

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