Lamine Yamal Breaks Champions League Record With Latest Barcelona Milestone

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to reach 30 matches in the Champions League in Tuesday’s meeting with Newcastle United.

While far from his best across the game, Yamal flexed the maturity and composure which has defined his rise to superstardom when he stepped up to convert a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time to seal a 1–1 draw in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

His goal came with the final kick of the ball on a night which etched Yamal’s name onto yet another page in the storied history of the Champions League as he became the youngest player to play 30 games in Europe’s top competition.

Yamal was aged 18 years and 240 days as he celebrated his latest milestone, shattering the previous record in the process.

Youngest Players to Play 30 Champions League Games

Yamal made the difference from the penalty spot. | Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

Player Age Lamine Yamal 18 years, 240 days Warren Zaïre-Emery 19 years, 227 days Anderson 20 years, 191 days Cesc Fàbregas 20 years, 207 days Roque Santa Cruz 20 years, 215 days Jude Bellingham 20 years, 285 days Iker Casillas 20 years, 296 days Kylian Mbappé 20 years, 356 days

Not only did Yamal snag the record, but he obliterated the previous honor claimed by Paris Saint-Germain sensation Warren Zaïre-Emery, who was 19 years and 227 days young for his 30th appearance in the Champions League in October 2025.

Yamal was almost one year younger than Zaïre-Emery who, himself, knocked close to 12 months off former Manchester United midfielder Anderson’s record of 20 years and 191 days.

Big names such as Cesc Fàbregas, Roque Santa Cruz, Jude Bellingham, Iker Casillas and Kylian Mbappé all made it to 30 games before their 21st birthdays, but Yamal becomes the first to reach that milestone before turning 19.

The Next Milestones Yamal Could Reach in Record Time

Yamal is chasing down Jude Bellingham’s records. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Already the youngest player to reach 10, 20 and now 30 Champions League appearances, Yamal will have his sights set on setting the next records in the sequence tumbling.

In Yamal’s crosshairs next will be Jude Bellingham’s record as the youngest player to reach 40 Champions League games. Real Madrid’s sensation did so at 21 years and 164 days old, giving Yamal almost three entire years to break that record.

The new format of the competition undoubtedly helps Yamal’s chances. Teams now play eight league games, rather than six group games, meaning there are now two extra games to play every season regardless of whether a team qualifies for the knockout stages. Yamal will expect to play another 10 Champions League games before the end of the calendar year.

Bellingham also holds the record at 50 appearances, needing a little over a year to build on his previous milestone, and he’s on track to break it at 60 if he can avoid any fitness issues. Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas sits proudly with the honor at 23 years and 167 days.

It is Casillas at 70 appearances as well, before Kylian Mbappé jumps into the conversation at 80 and 90, reaching both between his 26th and 27th birthdays.

The youngest player to hit 100 Champions League games was none other than Barcelona icon Lionel Messi at 28 years and 84 days. Therefore, Yamal has just over nine entire years to play 70 more games—nine seasons of exclusively league-phase outings offers 72 under the current format.

The Youngest Players to Reach Every Major Champions League Appearance Milestone

Milestone Player Age 10 appearances Lamine Yamal 16 years, 278 days 20 appearances Lamine Yamal 17 years, 270 days 30 appearances Lamine Yamal 18 years, 240 days 40 appearances Jude Bellingham 21 years, 164 days 50 appearances Jude Bellingham 22 years, 128 days 60 appearances Iker Casillas 23 years, 167 days 70 appearances Iker Casillas 24 years, 277 days 80 appearances Kylian Mbappé 26 years, 33 days 90 appearances Kylian Mbappé 26 years, 306 days 100 appearances Lionel Messi 28 years, 84 days

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC