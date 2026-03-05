Lamine Yamal Sends Message to Barcelona Fans After Copa del Rey Exit

Lamine Yamal took to Instagram to send a message of hope to Barcelona supporters after the club’s Copa del Rey semifinal exit on Tuesday night.

Four goals down from the first leg of their semifinal clash with Atlético Madrid, the defending champions produced a spirited performance at Camp Nou, but their 3–0 triumph was ultimately in vain.

Raphinha’s penalty was sandwiched in between goals from young midfielder Marc Bernal and despite not breaching Juan Musso’s goal himself, Yamal grabbed an assist during another terrific display from the 18-year-old.

The Spain international subsequently addressed Barça supporters on social media on Wednesday, writing: “Thank you for last night, Culers. We still have many things to be excited about. Visca el Barça sempre!”

Barcelona Still in the Hunt for Unorthodox Treble

Barcelona are well-placed to scoop further silverware this season. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Having already clinched the Supercopa de España title back in January, Barcelona have two more shots at silverware and an unorthodox treble after their Copa del Rey exit.

La Blaugrana are in pole position to defend their La Liga title under Hansi Flick, taking advantage of recent Real Madrid slip-ups to take a four-point lead at the division’s summit. There are still 12 matches to spare and much could yet change, but Barça are now undeniable favorites for the crown.

The only trophy Flick failed to win during his debut season was the Champions League, suffering an agonizing semifinal defeat to Inter. Last Friday’s draw benefited the Catalan giants, however, as they seek a first European title since 2014–15.

Not only did Barcelona avoid reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, drawing the more palatable Newcastle United instead, they were also placed into the easier half of the bracket—on paper at least.

While they will not be everyone’s favorites for the Champions League, they have every possibility of being the last team standing, partly because of the sensational Yamal.

Yamal Makes More History

Lamine Yamal scored his first career hat-trick last weekend. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Yamal has already produced a staggering tally of goal contributions across the 2025–26 season and he rewrote the history books once more last weekend.

The winger scored three times in Barça’s 4–1 victory over Villarreal, marking his first career hat-trick at senior level. He became the third-youngest player to notch a treble in La Liga history and the youngest to achieve the feat with La Blaugrana in the competition.

Yamal’s ludicrous numbers now read 18 goals and 14 assists across just 35 matches in all competitions this season. With the Spaniard on their right wing, anything is possible for Barça during the remainder of the season.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC