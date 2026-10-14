‘A Bit of a Fluke’—Lamine Yamal Teased About Stunning Rabona Skill

Rodri joked that Lamine Yamal’s viral skill in the 4–1 Champions League win over Galatasaray on Tuesday night was “a fluke.”

Barcelona made it 10 wins from 10 at the start of 2026–27, with victory over the Turkish giants in Istanbul in the second gameweek in the Champions League.

Hansi Flick’s side recovered from a goal down to take home three points on the road, with Yamal once again dominating the headlines after the match.

The 19-year-old did not score, but was named player of the match after assisting twice—the second of which came after a sublime piece of skill that captured attentions around the globe. Spanish commentary described the action as a “magic trick,” while AS later dubbed the move the “304 dribble”—in homage to the neighborhood where the player grew up.

Darting into the box, Yamal appeared to pull off a rabona-cum-croqueta in one fluid motion before teeing up Anthony Gordon to finish. However, replays show that Barça’s No. 10 gets slightly fortunate with a deflection back off the defender.

Rodri Ribs Yamal Over ‘Fluke’ Assist

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Speaking after the match, Yamal’s teammate Rodri teased the forward about his trickery, questioning how intentional the aesthetically pleasing move actually was.

“We were saying that he got the ball a little bit on the rebound, we don't know if it was intentional or not, a bit of a fluke,” Rodri laughed.

“But well, in the end I always say, you have to go for it. He always has that intention of wanting to get past his man and he created the second one.”

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Yamal explained his thinking with the unconventional maneuver: “Lately I’ve noticed that when I get out wide, the defenders dive to the ground, and I saw an opportunity and thought I could take it. It’s more beautiful and it was effective.

“I always try to use feints to create space because the defenders try to close down.”

Meanwhile, Fermín López hailed the forward for his other assist on the night, saying: “The cross he gives me is half a goal. Lamine is the best in the world.”

Lamine Yamal Surpasses Mbappé With Champions League Record

Lamine Yamal made history on Tuesday. | Ferda Demir/Getty Images

With his brace of assists against Galatasaray on Tuesday, Yamal went past 25 goal contributions in the Champions League—making him the youngest-ever player to achieve the milestone, according to Transfermarkt.

At 19 years and 92 days, Yamal is more than a year younger than Kylian Mbappé who was 20 years and 206 days when he hit 25 goals and assists.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is the third-youngest player in the competition’s history to reach 25 goal contributions at 21 years and 139 days.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Raúl are all in the top ten.