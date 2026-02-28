Leeds vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City continue their push for Premier League glory this Saturday when they make the awkward trip to Leeds United.

Arsenal’s recent slip-ups have offered the Cityzens encouragement as they seek to usurp the table toppers, but they still have a five-point gap to overturn—albeit with a game in hand over their title rivals. Victory at Elland Road would reduce the deficit to just two points, before the Gunners host Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men are in strong form heading to Yorkshire after three successive Premier League triumphs, but the reverse fixture indicates that Man City will be fiercely challenged by their hosts. Leeds came from two goals down to cause panic at the Etihad Stadium in November, Phil Foden’s last-gasp strike sparing City’s blushes.

Leeds have a six-point buffer to the relegation zone and their form indicates they should retain their Premier League status for another year. However, complacency cannot be afforded with such high stakes, with every point mattering for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds vs. Man City Score Prediction

Man City to Heap Pressure on Arsenal

Man City are flying high. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

City are super reliable down the stretch and their recent performances and results suggest another strong finish. Confidence is high, injuries are few and far between and they boast star power in abundance.

Victory will be expected against a tricky opponent on their travels, the Cityzens having been ruthless against promoted adversaries this term, and their ridiculous quality in every position should prove too much for their hosts to handle.

Leeds will put up a fight and have enjoyed home scalps this season, taking points off Liverpool and Manchester United while also beating Chelsea. Unfortunately for Farke, they may just come up short against the City juggernaut.

Form : While Leeds have lost just twice since the start of December, draws have been commonplace. They have won just one of their past five Premier League games and were obliterated by Arsenal at Elland Road not long ago. City, by contrast, have been victorious in seven of their last eight in all competitions.

: While Leeds have lost just twice since the start of December, draws have been commonplace. They have won just one of their past five Premier League games and were obliterated by Arsenal at Elland Road not long ago. City, by contrast, have been victorious in seven of their last eight in all competitions. Head-to-head record : City were pushed hard in the reverse fixture but their late victory was their fifth in succession against Saturday’s opponents. An aggregate score of 19-4 across those matches underscores City’s status as clear favorites.

: City were pushed hard in the reverse fixture but their late victory was their fifth in succession against Saturday’s opponents. An aggregate score of 19-4 across those matches underscores City’s status as clear favorites. Defensive struggles: City’s attack has been purring since the addition of Antoine Semenyo over the January window and they should punish a relatively leaky Leeds defense. Leeds have failed to keep a clean sheet in six matches and their 46 goals allowed across the Premier League campaign is only better than three other sides. Meanwhile, Guardiola’s men are the division’s joint-top scorers.

Prediction: Leeds 1–3 Man City

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Leeds have few injury issues. | FotMob

The positive news for Farke is that he’s without just one player for the visit of City: Noah Okafor. The summer recruit is missing with a hamstring injury and is the only absentee, with Gabriel Gudmundsson, who was subbed at half time against Aston Villa last week, back from illness.

A flat back five gives Leeds the best chance of stealing a point or perhaps more from City’s visit and a well-stocked defense will be supported by an industrious midfield.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored at the Etihad, will need to be at his best to relieve the pressure for Leeds.

Leeds predicted lineup vs. Man City (5-4-1):

Guardiola might stick with those who beat Newcastle. | FotMob

The Cityzens have several confirmed absentees and a couple of doubts for the weekend. Croatian duo Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić are those certain to miss out with long-term injuries.

Jérémy Doku is a major doubt with the calf issue that has sidelined him since the Champions League win over Galatasaray and will certainly miss out on the starting lineup should he travel to Elland Road.

Max Alleyne is another concern for Guardiola, the defender missing last weekend’s win over Newcastle United after picking up an injury in the FA Cup fourth round.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Leeds (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri; Silva, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Marmoush.

What Time Does Leeds vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Leeds, England

: Leeds, England Stadium : Elland Road

: Elland Road Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Kick-off Time : 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT

: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Leeds vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States NBC, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Peacock United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Max Mexico

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP