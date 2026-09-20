Liam Rosenior Scores Revenge Against Chelsea Ownership—and Sparks Brawl

Liam Rosenior enjoyed a small revenge against Chelsea’s BlueCo ownership in France on Saturday, masterminding a 2–1 win for his Paris FC team over Strasbourg.

BlueCo acquired Strasbourg 13 months after buying Chelsea in 2022 and ties between the two clubs have been close ever since. Rosenior was plucked from Strasbourg midway through last season when Chelsea desperately and unexpectedly needed to replace Enzo Maresca, handing the Englishman a contract until 2032. He was fired within four months.

Securing victory in Ligue 1 in his first encounter with BlueCo since that short-lived debacle might have served as a sweet vindication for Rosenior. Paris FC are now up to third in the standings. It’s three wins and two draws from five matches so far, only two points back from city rivals and European champions Paris Saint-Germain. Strasbourg, meanwhile, are four points worse and currently in seventh position.

But Rosenior’s mind was on other things at the final whistle in the French capital. He celebrated vigorously in front of the Strasbourg fans who’d traveled to Paris, screaming “Yes!” repeatedly and madly waving his arms in the direction of the visiting supporters. Yet it had nothing to do with any bad blood or lingering resentment towards the club because of the owners.

Liam Rosenior Sparks Brawl After Paris FC vs. Strasbourg

« Les gens savent à quel point j’aime Strasbourg, mais il y a une partie des supporters qui n’a jamais voulu ma réussite. » 🔥😳



Insulté durant le match face au PFC, Liam Rosenior a répondu à sa manière aux supporters de Strasbourg au coup de sifflet final. 🎙️ @marinemrk pic.twitter.com/qzFQxsol4X — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) September 20, 2026

The Strasbourg players reacted, rushing at Rosenior as he gestured and shouted towards the fans, which in turn set off the Paris FC players coming to his defense.

Rosenior explained that his actions stemmed from provocation throughout the match from Strasbourg fans that he said was a “step too far.”

Speaking in the postgame press conference, the 42-year-old said, “A small part of the supporters, and I emphasize, a small part of them because Strasbourg is a fantastic club, were disrespectful. They insulted my family. My bench was very angry. So for me, celebrating like that, obviously it was a message. I won’t say anything more about it.”

He had earlier told Ligue 1+, “I will say, the people in the club that know me know I’ve always been respectful. I’ve always wanted the best for that football club. I still do want the best for that football club. When I heard the chants... I understand French, I understand the context of the language. That’s a step too far. There are a lot of things that have happened.

“It’s a wonderful football club, it’s a great city, it’s a club with great tradition, I’ve always protected those traditions. So for me to celebrate in the way that I did was for many reasons.”

Rosenior separately claimed during a discussion with Téléfoot that some Strasbourg supporters “never wanted me to be successful” after leaving last season. As a result of that, he “enjoyed winning the game.”

Rosenior, Paris FC Aiming for Champions League

Paris FC have started well. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Last season was Paris FC’s first as a top-flight club since 1978–79. But, already, the ambition is set high for a team bought by the billionaire Arnault family in 2024, with Red Bull among a number of minority shareholders.

The club consolidated its place in Ligue 1, finishing 11th after manager Antoine Kombouaré nullified the threat of relegation following his appointment in February. Kombouaré didn’t get a new contract and Rosenior was brought in as “one of the most promising coaches of his generation”—even after everything that happened last season at Chelsea.

This season, a top-three finish in Ligue 1 will equate to automatic qualification into next season’s Champions League league phase. Placing fourth is still good enough for the Europe’s premier club competition, but would require successful navigation of two qualifying rounds.

Paris FC have never won a major trophy, or competed on the continental stage in men’s soccer. But the club and Rosenior is hoping that will soon change.