Liga MX Clausura 2025: Playoff Teams, Schedule

The Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season is over and 10 teams are still in contention to become champions of Mexico's top-flight.

Roberto Casillas

Alexis Vega's 17 goal involvements helped Toluca finish top of the table in the Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season.
Alexis Vega's 17 goal involvements helped Toluca finish top of the table in the Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season. / IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport

The Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season came to an end and it's time for the most thrilling part of the campaign to begin: La Liguilla.

The playoffs in Liga MX rarely fail to deliver. Say what you will about the 17-game regular season and Liga MX's two-tournament's per season format; when the drama and intensity of the playoffs come around, it's an absolute soccer spectacle.

After a thrilling final matchday, 10 teams remain in contention to become champions of Mexico's top-flight. Teams ranked from seventh to 10th in the standings must first participate in the Play-In games—exactly the same format as the NBA— to determine the final eight-team playoff field.

For the third time in as many seasons, Toluca, Cruz Azul and Tigres appear as the biggest threats to prevent Club América from becoming only the second team in Liga MX history lift the trophy in four consecutive seasons.

The Play-In games will kick-off the the post-season, once those are finished and the playoff picture is set, the madness of La Liguilla will ensue.

Here's all you need to know to get ready ahead of the start of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 playoffs.

Liga MX Clausura 2025: Playoff Teams

Rank

Team

Points

1

Toluca

37

2

Club América

34

3

Cruz Azul

33

4

Tigres

33

5

Necaxa

31

6

Club León

30

7

Monterrey

28

8

Pachuca

28

9

FC Juárez

24

10

Pumas

21

FC Juárez and Pumas will face off in the first Play-In game. The winner will go on to play the final Play-In game and the loser will see their season come to an end.

Monterrey will host Pachuca in the second Play-In game. The winner will qualify to the playoffs as the seventh ranked team and will face Club América. The loser will face the winner of FC Juárez vs. Pumas in the last Play-In game to determine who advances as the eighth and final playoff team to face table-toppers Toluca.

There are two quarterfinals matchups already set. Cruz Azul will play Club León and Tigres will battle Necaxa for a spot in the semifinals.

Liga MX Clausura 2025 Playoffs: Playoff Dates

Play-In Games

  • FC Juárez vs. Pumas - Apr. 27, 2025 (7 p.m. ET)
  • Monterrey vs. Pachuca - Apr. 27, 2025 (10 p.m. ET)
  • Monterrey/Pachuca vs. FC Juárez/Pumas - May 3, 2025

Quarterfinals

  • First Legs: May 7-8, 2025
  • Second Legs: May 10-11, 2025

Semifinals

  • First Legs: May 14-15, 2025
  • Second Legs: May 17-18, 2025

Final

  • First Leg: May 22, 2025
  • Second Leg: May 25, 2025

Here's how you can watch so you don't miss out on the action of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 playoffs

Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

